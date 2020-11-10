Bihar Election 2020 Results: Resurgence of the Left, show EC trends

As the counting progresses, the Bihar election results, it seems, will mark the resurgence of the Left in the state, the Election Commission (EC) trends indicate.

Three Left parties -- CPI (M-L), CPM and CPI -- are leading in 19 of the 29 seats they contested this time, the EC trends show. This is just one short of the Congress, the other Mahagathbandhan ally that is leading in 20 of the 70 seats it contested. The Left parties have, in fact, showed highest strike rate among all parties, poll analysts said.

As of now, the CPI (M-L), the biggest left party in Bihar, is leading in 14 of the 19 seats it contested. The CPM is leading in two of the four seats it contested while the CPI IS gaining in three of the six seats it contested, the poll panel data said.

The numbers may change as the counting goes on. Poll officials said the counting process may take a little longer because more EVMs machine were used due to COVID-19 pandemic.

"It looks like Left has helped the MGB while Congress has emerged as a weak point within the MGB," Ajoy Bose, author and columnist told a news channel.

In the 2015 elections, CPI (M-L) was the only Left party that won seats -- three of the 98 it contested. It won six seats in 2000, seven in the February 2005 Assembly polls, and five in the elections held in October 2005. It could not win any seat in the 2010 elections when the NDA won 206 of 243 seats.

This time, the Left parties contested elections as part of the Grand Alliance comprising the RJD and the Congress. The CPM and CPI had earlier contested elections with Lalu Prasad Yadav’s RJD, the CPI (M-L) became an alliance partner led by RJD for the first time, however.

The Grand Alliance or the Mahagathbandhan challenged the ruling NDA comprising JD-U and the BJP this election.

The NDA has, as of now, crossed halfway mark as per the Election Commission trends for 238 of 243 seats, leading on 125 seats. The BJP is leading in 70, JDU in 48, VIP in 6, and HAM in one seat.

The Mahagathbandhan iss leading with 101 seats - RJD 62, Congress 20, apart from Left’s lead in 19 seats.