Nov 10, 2020 06:36 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Bihar Election Result 2020 LIVE Updates: Mahagathbandhan vs NDA, who's winning? Counting begins at 8 am
Bihar Election Result 2020 LIVE Updates: Counting is set to begin across all of the state’s 243 Vidhan Sabha constituencies at 8 am today. Tejashwi Yadav’s RJD-led Mahagathbandhan is taking on the ruling BJP-JD(U) alliance
Bihar Election Result 2020 LIVE Updates: Counting of votes is expected to begin across all assembly constituencies at 8 am today. Polling to elect a new 243-member Bihar Legislative Assembly was held in three phases between October 28 and November 7, amid the novel coronavirus pandemic. The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD)-led ‘Grand Alliance (Mahagathbandhan)’ is taking on the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) comprising Nitish Kumar’s Janata Dal (United), the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and other smaller political outfits. Nitish Kumar, also a former union minister, has held Bihar’s top executive office since 2005 – except for a brief period in 2014-15. While Kumar was projected as the chief ministerial face, the NDA campaign was spearheaded by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The Mahagathbandhan, which has projected RJD leader and former deputy chief minister Tejashwi Yadav as its chief ministerial candidate, also includes the Indian National Congress and other smaller parties. Chirag Paswan’s Lok Janshakti Party (LJP), which is an NDA component at the Centre, fought the polls separately. But it mainly fielded candidates against the JD(U), not the BJP.
Voter turnout amid the coronavirus pandemic
Quick look at the exit polls
Big arrangements for counting day
The Chirag Paswan factor
2020 Bihar Election Result | LIVE Updates: Counting of votes today
Bihar Election Result 2020 LIVE Updates | COVID-19 safety measures at counting centres: Face masks will be mandatory for entering counting centres. Besides, sanitisers will be kept in adequate quantity too.
In the state capital Patna, votes for all the 14 assembly constituencies will be counted at just one centre set up at AN College.
As of November 9, Bihar had reported 2.21 lakh COVID-19 cases. Of these, 2.14 lakh patients had recovered. While 6,273 cases were active, the death toll stood at 1,144.
Bihar Election Result 2020 LIVE Updates | Voter turnout amid the coronavirus pandemic: Bihar recorded 57.05 percent voter turnout in the three-phase election, marginally higher than what was seen in 2015 as per official data. This rise came despite the COVID-19 pandemic.
The voter turnout in the 2015 assembly election was 56.66 percent, the Election Commission data shows. Female voter turnout this year was 59.69 percent, higher than that of the male voters – 54.68 percent.
Bihar Election Result 2020 LIVE Updates | Quick look at the exit polls: Most major exit polls have predicted a win for RJD-led Mahagathbandhan over the BJP-JD(U) alliance. The exit polls started trickling in soon after the third and final phase of voting concluded on November 7.
Here’s what major exit polls are predicting (majority mark is 122):
Today’s Chanakya: MGB (169-191), NDA (44-56)
Times Now-CVoter: MGB (120), NDA (116)
Republic TV-Jan Ki Baat: MGB (118-138), NDA (91-117)
India Today-Axis My India: MGB (139-161), NDA (69-91)
Bihar Election Result 2020 LIVE Updates | Candidates with criminal cases: The candidates: Total of 1,157 candidates with criminal antecedents contested the Bihar assembly polls, according to data collated by the Election Commission.
A total of 3,733 candidates were in the fray in the three-phase elections, including 371 women, as per data given out by EC after the last phase of polling concluded.
Bihar Election Result 2020 LIVE Updates | Big arrangements for counting: The Election Commission of India (EC) has made elaborate arrangements for counting of votes in Bihar as the state awaits results of a closely-fought election.
The poll panel said it has set up a total of 55 counting centres, housing 414 halls, spread across all the 38 districts of the state that voted in three phases.
Bihar Election Result 2020 LIVE Updates | The Chirag Paswan factor: Chirag Paswan’s Lok Janshakti Party (LJP), which is a component of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) at the Centre, fought this Vidhan Sabha election separately. However, it largely fielded its candidates against the Janata Dal (United), not the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).
Bihar Election Result 2020 LIVE Updates | The Battle for Bihar: Tejashwi Yadav’s Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD)-led ‘Grand Alliance (Mahagathbandhan)’ is taking on the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) comprising Nitish Kumar’s Janata Dal (United) and the Bharatiya Janata Party. The Mahagathbandhan also includes the Indian National Congress and other smaller parties. The NDA also includes other smaller outfits.
Bihar Election Result 2020 LIVE Updates | Hello and welcome to Moneycontrol’s LIVE updates of the 2020 Bihar Assembly election result. The election to elect a new 243-member Bihar Legislative Assembly was held over three phases between October 28 and November 7, amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.
Stay tuned to this LIVE blog for the latest updates through the day.