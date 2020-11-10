Bihar Election Result 2020 LIVE Updates: Mahagathbandhan vs NDA, who's winning? Counting begins at 8 am

Bihar Election Result 2020 LIVE Updates | COVID-19 safety measures at counting centres: Face masks will be mandatory for entering counting centres. Besides, sanitisers will be kept in adequate quantity too.

In the state capital Patna, votes for all the 14 assembly constituencies will be counted at just one centre set up at AN College.

As of November 9, Bihar had reported 2.21 lakh COVID-19 cases. Of these, 2.14 lakh patients had recovered. While 6,273 cases were active, the death toll stood at 1,144.