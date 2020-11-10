Bihar Election Results 2020: CPI-MLL cries foul, seeks recount on 3 seats

The CPI-ML (Liberation) has sought a recount on three assembly seats in Bihar where the party alleges it observed "some worrying violations of counting norms".

CPI-MLL, one of the Left parties part of the Mahagathbandhan alliance had won nine and was leading at three other seats as per Election Commission data as of 10 pm on November 10.

"We urgently seek a recount of votes in the Bhorey, Arrah and Daraundha Assembly constituencies of Bihar. On all three of these seats, CPIML candidates have been shown to be defeated in very narrow margins, following some worrying violations of counting norms," Kavita Krishnan, a CPI-ML (Liberation) politbureau member, said in a missive to the Chief Election Commissioner.

"In Bhorey (103), the JDU candidate Sunil Kumar is a former Additional DGP and therefore commands a lot of clout in the administration. The local JDU MP Alok Kumar Suman was seen entering the counting hall – which is illegal and prohibited. This was clearly an attempt to influence fair count of votes. As of now, the ECI site shows Sunil Kumar at 73,550 votes and CPIML’s Jitendra Paswan at 72,524 votes. We seek your urgent intervention to ensure a recount of votes on this constituency," she said.

Likewise, the letter sought a recount of votes on the Arrah (194) and Daraundha (109) constituencies where there are reports of discrepancies between VVPAT and EVM counts, and other alleged irregularities.

Overall, the three Left parties led or won in 17 of the 29 seats they contested this election, as of 10 pm.

The Nitish Kumar-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) was racing ahead with leads and wins in 123 seats, 10 more than the Tejashwi Yadav-led Mahagathbandhan leading or having won 113 seats, as per the latest EC numbers.

Earlier, RJD alleged that poll officials delayed the announcement of Mahagathbandhan candidate winners at 10 seats due to JD-U interference.