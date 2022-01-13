MARKET NEWS

Bharat Biotech Chairman Krishna Ella donates Rs 2 crore to Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams run trust

PTI
January 13, 2022 / 12:22 PM IST
Krishna Ella

The chairman and managing director of Bharat Biotech International Limited Krishna Ella on Thursday made an offering of Rs 2 crore at the hill shrine of Lord Venkateswara at nearby Tirumala on the occasion of Vaikunta Ekadasi festival.

After offering prayers at the temple, Krishna Ella, CMD of Hyderabad headquartered Bharat Biotech International Limited, producer of pharmaceuticals and healthcare products, along with wife Suchitra handed over a demand draft for Rs 2 crore to the TTD Executive Officer KS Jawahar Reddy and Chairman YV Subba Reddy of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) that governs the ancient shrine, an official told PTI.

The official further said the devotees requested the TTD to utilise the donation amount for the temple-run pilgrim free meal trust called Sri Venkateswara Annaprasadam Trust.

Later, Ella and his wife were presented a sacred silk cloth among other things by the temple management.
PTI
Tags: #Bharat Biotech #India #Krishna Ella #Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams #Vaikunta Ekadasi
first published: Jan 13, 2022 12:22 pm

