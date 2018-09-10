Bharat Bandh LIVE: Govt rules out excise duty cut as petrol, diesel prices hit fresh high

Govt rules out excise duty cut as petrol, diesel prices hit fresh high

A cut in taxes on petrol and diesel is ruled out for now as neither the central government nor some states have the appetite to stomach revenue loss from such a move, a top government official said Monday.

While a cut in excise duty that the central government levies will impact fiscal deficit, states like Bihar, Kerala, and Punjab are not in a position to cut sales tax (or VAT), the official, who wished not to be identified, said. – PTI