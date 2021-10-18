MARKET NEWS

Babul Supriyo to formally resign as Lok Sabha MP on October 19

In a tweet, the former union minister on Monday thanked Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla for granting him appointment to resign as Lok Sabha MP.

PTI
October 18, 2021 / 08:58 PM IST
Babul Supriyo.

Former BJP leader Babul Supriyo will formally resign as MP on Tuesday, he said in a tweet, weeks after he quit the party to join the TMC.

In a tweet, the former union minister on Monday thanked Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla for granting him appointment to resign as Lok Sabha MP.

"Sincere Gratitude to Hon'ble Speaker Sir @ombirlakota for granting me his time tmrw at 11am to formally resign as a MP. I will not hold on to the Berth/Perks/Salary of a MP now that I am no longer a part of @BJP4India that I won the seat for. If I have it in me, will win it again," Supriyo tweeted.

This comes after the two-term MP from Asansol had on September 20 -- two days after joining West Bengal's ruling Trinamool Congress party -- wrote to Birla, seeking a brief appointment with him to formally resign as a member of the house.

Hitting out at his detractors, Supriyo reminded them of his time with the saffron party.

Close
"Just wish to ask one Ques (question) to the 'Employed Trolls' who am sure are attacking me frm (from) their homes. So where were u (you) guys when I fought for BJP since 2014? Ask your conscience as to who back-stabbed whom.. Unless needed I don't post anything on SM (social media). Just read the first two comments," he said.
Tags: #Babul Supriyo #Current Affairs #India #Lok Sabha
first published: Oct 18, 2021 08:58 pm

