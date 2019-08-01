App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Aug 01, 2019 08:59 PM IST | Source: PTI

B S Yediyurappa effects major reshuffle in police dept

In a surprise move, the government has also moved out both Commissioner and Deputy Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Mangaluru City Sandeep Patil and Hanumantharaya, who were involved in Cafe Coffee Day founder V G Siddhartha's death probe.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

In a major rejig in the police department after assuming power, the B S Yediyurappa-led BJP government August 1 has transferred 11 top IPS officers, including the Intelligence chief.

In a surprise move, the government has also moved out both Commissioner and Deputy Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Mangaluru City Sandeep Patil and Hanumantharaya, who were involved in Cafe Coffee Day founder V G Siddhartha's death probe.

Siddhartha's body was recovered from the Nethravathi river near the coastal city of Mangaluru on Wednesday, two days after he was reported missing.

Close

Kamal Pant, Additional Director General of Police, Law & Order, Bengaluru has been transferred with immediate effect andposted until further orders as Additional Director General of Police, Intelligence, Bengaluru, the state government in anofficial notification said. Amar Kumar Pandey, Additional Director General of Police, Karnataka State Human Rights Commission, has been transferred with immediate effect and posted until further orders as Additional Director General of Police, Law and Order, Bengaluru.

related news

B Dayananda, who was Inspector General of Police, Intelligence, has now been given the charge as Inspector General of Police, Karnataka State Reserve Police.

M Chandra Sekhar, Inspector General of Police, Criminal Investigation Department and Economic Offences, has been posted Inspector General of Police, Anti-Corruption Bureau.

Sandeep Patil DIGP & Commissioner of Police, Mangaluru City has been transferred with immediate effect and posteduntil further orders as DIG & Joint Commissioner of Police, Crimes, Bengaluru City, it said. A Subramanyeswara Rao, Deputy Inspector General of Police, Intelligence, Bengaluru succeeds him.

"Hanumantharaya, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Law andOrder, Mangaluru City is transferred with immediate effect and posted, until further orders as Superintendent of Police,Davanagere," the notification said. Yediyurappa Thursday held a meeting with top police officials, including Director General & Inspector General of Police Neelamani N Raju.

Those who have been transferred with new postings include S N Siddaramappa as Commissioner, Information and Public Relations Department, Bengaluru; Chetan Singh Rathor asDeputy Commissioner of Police, Central Division, Bengaluru City; Anoop A Shetty as Superintendent of Police, Ramanagara; K M Shantharaju as Superintendent of Police, Shivamogga.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, exclusive trading recommendations, independent equity analysis, actionable investment ideas, nuanced takes on macro, corporate and policy actions, practical insights from market gurus and much more.
First Published on Aug 1, 2019 08:55 pm

tags #B S Yediyurappa #Current Affairs #India #Karnataka

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.