B S Yediyurappa effects major reshuffle in police dept

In a major rejig in the police department after assuming power, the B S Yediyurappa-led BJP government August 1 has transferred 11 top IPS officers, including the Intelligence chief.

In a surprise move, the government has also moved out both Commissioner and Deputy Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Mangaluru City Sandeep Patil and Hanumantharaya, who were involved in Cafe Coffee Day founder V G Siddhartha's death probe.

Siddhartha's body was recovered from the Nethravathi river near the coastal city of Mangaluru on Wednesday, two days after he was reported missing.

Kamal Pant, Additional Director General of Police, Law & Order, Bengaluru has been transferred with immediate effect andposted until further orders as Additional Director General of Police, Intelligence, Bengaluru, the state government in anofficial notification said. Amar Kumar Pandey, Additional Director General of Police, Karnataka State Human Rights Commission, has been transferred with immediate effect and posted until further orders as Additional Director General of Police, Law and Order, Bengaluru.

B Dayananda, who was Inspector General of Police, Intelligence, has now been given the charge as Inspector General of Police, Karnataka State Reserve Police.

M Chandra Sekhar, Inspector General of Police, Criminal Investigation Department and Economic Offences, has been posted Inspector General of Police, Anti-Corruption Bureau.

Sandeep Patil DIGP & Commissioner of Police, Mangaluru City has been transferred with immediate effect and posteduntil further orders as DIG & Joint Commissioner of Police, Crimes, Bengaluru City, it said. A Subramanyeswara Rao, Deputy Inspector General of Police, Intelligence, Bengaluru succeeds him.

"Hanumantharaya, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Law andOrder, Mangaluru City is transferred with immediate effect and posted, until further orders as Superintendent of Police,Davanagere," the notification said. Yediyurappa Thursday held a meeting with top police officials, including Director General & Inspector General of Police Neelamani N Raju.