Ayodhya's Ram Temple general secretary Champat Rai accused of land scam

Opposition parties Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Samajwadi Party (SP), on June 13, accused Shriram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust general secretary Champat Rai of buying a piece of land worth Rs 2 crore at an inflated price of Rs 18.5 crore for the Ram temple premises.

AAP's Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Singh and Pawan Pandey, a former minister in the Samajwadi government, alleged that Rai purchased the land, measuring 1.208 hectares and located in Bag Bjaisi village under Sadar tehsil of Ayodhya district for a price of Rs 18.50 crore from the first purchaser, who had bought it minutes earlier on March 18 this year from its original owners for a sum of Rs two crores.

Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra, in a statement, strongly refuted the land scam allegations calling it political propaganda.

Citing entries of the registered sale deed of the land, Singh said that the land was first purchased by Sultan Ansari on March 18 this year from its original owner Kusum Pathak, wife of Harish Kumar Pathak alias Baba Hardas for a sum of Rs 2 crore.

Just minutes later, the same land was purchased by Trust's general secretary Rai for Rs 18.50 crore from Ansari, Singh said.

He further said that Trust member Anil Mishra and Ayodhya mayor Hrishikesh Upadhyay testified the land sale deed as witnesses and were witnesses to the purchase of the land by Rai as the Trust's general secretary.

Both leaders have demanded a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation and the Enforcement Directorate into the land purchase.

Rubbishing the claims by Opposition leaders, the Trust, in a statement said that all land purchased by the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra has been bought at a price much less than the open market price.



"After the Supreme Court's decision on Shri Ram Janmabhoomi on November 9, 2019, innumerable people from across the country started coming to Ayodhya to buy land. Land prices have increased. The plot on which newspaper discussion is being conducted is a very prominent place near the railway station," Rai said.

Meanwhile, Congress said that scams are happening by taking donations in the name of Lord Ram.

Tagging a tweet on Rai refuting the allegation, Congress' chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said, "Lord Ram, what kind of days are these? Scams are happening by taking donations in your name. Shameless robbers are intoxicated with arrogance like Ravana and are selling faith."

"The question is how the land bought for Rs 2 crore was sold after 10 minutes to 'Ram Janmabhoomi' for Rs 18.50 crores?" he asked.