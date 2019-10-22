Aviation security regulator BCAS to issue anti-drone regulations within 1 week

Aviation security regulator BCAS will issue anti-drone regulations within a week to counter any rogue drones in the country, a senior official said on October 22.

Deputy Director General in the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) Maheshwar Dayal said, "For anti-drone, we are about to release the specifications in less than a week's time. It is in the final stages. I think it will be quantum leap toward the secure skies in a very literal sense."

He was addressing an event called "Smart Safe Secure Skies" organised by industry organisation FICCI and global technology company Thales.