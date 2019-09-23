Assam govt framing cyber security policy for protection of NRC data: Report

The Assam government is planning to frame a cyber security policy to protect vital data and institutions, particularly related to the National Register of Citizens (NRC), the Economic Times has reported.

According to the report, the state government has sought suggestions on a draft by September 30. Once the suggestions are approved, the policy will be operative for five years, the report states.

"Vital data pertaining to the NRC, state police and citizen-centric services need to be protected. There has to be an elaborate data security plan for government agencies and small and medium enterprises," a state government official told the newspaper.

The official said that the policy would help in protecting crucial government infrastructure from hacking and manipulation. One of the aims of the policy, the official said, is to identify, analyse, protect and build capabilities to prevent and respond to cyber threats.

According to the report, the policy will help in protecting the state government's digital database and safeguarding information technology systems and resources from theft, abuse, misuse and damage. The official told the newspaper that the policy will also help in establishing accountability for information security in state departments and agencies.

The report states that the new policy will also promote emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, blockchain and machine learning for ensuring cybersecurity in the state.