you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Aug 24, 2019 01:38 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

LIVE Updates: Arun Jaitley passes away at 66; PM Modi says 'lost a valued friend'

Arun Jaitley passes away at 66, follow the LIVE updates here

highlights

  • Aug 24, 01:36 PM (IST)

    Ambassador of France to India Alexandre Ziegler​​: On behalf of France, I offer our heartfelt condolences to the family & loved ones of Shri Arun Jaitley ji. As the nation mourns its former FM & one of Rajya Sabha's most prominent voices, France stands with India and its people in this time of deep grief. 

  • Aug 24, 01:32 PM (IST)
  • Aug 24, 01:29 PM (IST)

    10 highlights of Arun Jaitley's tenure

    During his tenure as finance minister, Arun Jaitley oversaw many key developments such as the implementation of the Goods and Services Tax (GST), creation of the GST Council, and the disinvestment of PSUs. Read more

  • Aug 24, 01:25 PM (IST)

    "Very sorry to learn that Arun Jaitley is no more . An old friend and a dear colleague will be remembered for his seminal contributions to the polity and as FM of India . As Leader of Opposition he was without match . He always stood steadfastly for his friends and for his party." tweeted Kapil Sibal following the death of former finance minister Arun Jaitley.

  • Aug 24, 01:24 PM (IST)
  • Aug 24, 01:19 PM (IST)
  • Aug 24, 01:17 PM (IST)

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi has spoken to Arun Jaitley’s wife and son, and expressed his condolences. Both of them insisted that PM does not cancel his current foreign tour. (ANI)

  • Aug 24, 01:16 PM (IST)
  • Aug 24, 01:15 PM (IST)

    Arun Jaitley was admitted to the AIIMS in Delhi on August 9 and was treated by a multi-disciplinary team of senior doctors. Hospital sources had earlier said he was on life support.

  • Aug 24, 01:04 PM (IST)

    AIIMS issued a press release to announce the death of Arun Jaitley (ANI)

    
