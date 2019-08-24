LIVE Updates: Arun Jaitley passes away at 66; PM Modi says 'lost a valued friend'

Live now
Aug 24, 2019 01:38 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
PM Modi speaks to Jaitley's wife, son
Ambassador of France to India Alexandre Ziegler: On behalf of France, I offer our heartfelt condolences to the family & loved ones of Shri Arun Jaitley ji. As the nation mourns its former FM & one of Rajya Sabha's most prominent voices, France stands with India and its people in this time of deep grief.
10 highlights of Arun Jaitley's tenure
During his tenure as finance minister, Arun Jaitley oversaw many key developments such as the implementation of the Goods and Services Tax (GST), creation of the GST Council, and the disinvestment of PSUs. Read more
"Very sorry to learn that Arun Jaitley is no more . An old friend and a dear colleague will be remembered for his seminal contributions to the polity and as FM of India . As Leader of Opposition he was without match . He always stood steadfastly for his friends and for his party." tweeted Kapil Sibal following the death of former finance minister Arun Jaitley.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has spoken to Arun Jaitley’s wife and son, and expressed his condolences. Both of them insisted that PM does not cancel his current foreign tour. (ANI)
Arun Jaitley was admitted to the AIIMS in Delhi on August 9 and was treated by a multi-disciplinary team of senior doctors. Hospital sources had earlier said he was on life support.
AIIMS issued a press release to announce the death of Arun Jaitley (ANI)