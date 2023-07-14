Announce Rs 10,000 crore compensation for flood-hit people: Punjab Cong to AAP govt

Announce Rs 10K crore compensation for flood-hit people: Punjab Cong to AAP government

Punjab Congress leaders Amrinder Singh Raja Warring and Partap Singh Bajwa on July 14 demanded from the AAP government to announce a compensation of Rs 10,000 crore for flood-affected people in the state. Both the leaders visited the flood-hit areas, besides the Ghaggar river bank including Moonak and Karail, according to a party statement.

The Punjab Congress leaders also met the flood victims and enquired about their well-being. They demanded that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Punjab announce a 'generous' compensation package of Rs 10,000 crore for farmers and victims of flood-hit areas who suffered massive losses due to incessant rains in the region.

Punjab Congress chief Warring said besides the compensation to victims, financial assistance is also required to initiate repair work of roads, bridges, schools, hospitals etc, damaged in the floods. To carry out all these tasks and to bring life of the people back on track, Punjab needs assistance of approximately Rs 10,000 crore. If the state cannot fulfil the requirement, instead of showing arrogance, the AAP must appeal to the Centre to release additional funds for the state, he said.

Warring accused the AAP government of ignoring the warnings and delaying the rescue work in the state. "We do not blame the AAP government for the natural calamity as it could not have been averted, but yes, the AAP leadership is solely responsible for the sheer negligence that worsened the situation in Punjab," he alleged.

"More than 4 lakh hectares of land has been affected, fertile soil has been washed away, several people have lost their loved ones, dairy farmers have lost cattle, floods have also destroyed numerous internal roads. "Instead of demanding allocation of funds from the Centre and extending necessary and timely financial assistance to the victims, CM Bhagwant Mann is behaving arrogantly and depriving the victims of the much-required help," he alleged.