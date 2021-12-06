Anand Kumar's 'Super 30' programme for IIT aspirants to expand beyond Bihar

Super 30 founder and ace mathematician Anand Kumar (File image)

The 'Super 30' programme of mathematician Anand Kumar, which trains 30 talented and underprivileged students of Bihar for admission into Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) colleges, would now be expanded beyond the state.

"In view of growing demand, Super 30 has decided to increase its reach and access. This year, admissions will not be confined to students of Bihar only," stated a note issued on the official website of Super 30.

"Apart from Bihar, it will be open to students from other states. The procedure of admission will, however, remain the same – through test," it added.

The structure of programme, including the states to be included and the number of students to be inducted, is yet to be finalised.

"The planning and execution are in progress and we are likely to launch the programme in March 2022," Anand Kumar said while speaking to The Indian Express.

Notably, the Super 30 initiative was started in 2002 by Kumar to help students from Bihar, who lack financial resources, to crack the prestigious Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) for admission into the IITs. Since then, a group of 30 students are selected annually and prepared for the entrance exam without charging any fee.