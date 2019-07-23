Hrithik Roshan strikes big with Super 30, film enters Rs 100 crore club

You cannot keep a superstar down for long! This has been proven once again with Hrithik Roshan scoring a century in quick time with Sajid Nadiadwala’s production Super 30.

The offbeat film, which was sans any Bollywood 'masala', hero-heroine romance or typical song-n-dance routine, has done well to enter the Rs 100 crore club.

The film started with Rs 11.8 crore and has been stable ever since then. While the first weekend growth was quite good, what has made the difference is the jumps that it got on the second weekend -- something that has allowed it to now breach the Rs 100 crore mark.

For Roshan, it has been a wait for two and a half years to make a huge mark at the Box Office. His last release was Kaabil (2017). The Rakesh Roshan production had clashed with Shah Rukh Khan’s Raees on the Republic Day weekend. Still, it had done well enough to hit a century. Since then, the wait for a Hrithik Roshan-starrer to arrive on the big screen was on.

As a matter of fact, the film was earlier slated for release during the Republic Day weekend of 2019. However, it was moved ahead and the only film to make it for this date was Kangana Ranaut's Manikarnika - The Queen of Jhansi. It was then supposed to release on the coming weekend but with Kangana's Judgementall Hai Kya eyeing July 26 release, Super 30 decided to arrive a couple of weeks earlier in order to avoid the clash.

Well, the decision has paid off, and how, as Super 30 has managed critical appreciation as well as commercial returns. The film is doing quite well even though The Lion King has been doing very good business too. As things stand today, the film will comfortably go past the next big milestone, Rs 125 crore and then aim for the Rs 150 crore club.

While one waits to see if the film indeed manages to cover this distance or not, the fact remains that Hrithik Roshan has proven once again that he is a superstar to reckon with. After all, he has managed to strike big even with a film that did not seem in a quintessential 'Hrithik Roshan avatar'. As a matter of fact from his look and appearance, he was a complete anti-thesis of what he is known for, which means the ‘Greek God’ persona was abandoned for a poor Bihari coach.

The experiment has paid off and good credit for that also goes to producer Sajid Nadiadwala who made sure that the film was pitched rightly for what it was truly worth. For starters, he ensured that a large section of media and industry insiders had a peek at the film much in advance. Such was his confidence in the final product by director Vikas Bahl that he did not hesitate one bit in letting the world form an opinion about the film before the release itself. The promotion and marketing was apt as well for the film and then audiences took it over.

Now that Hrithik Roshan has scores his fifth century after Krrish 3, Agneepath, Bang Bang and Kaabil, all eyes are on how big does he go with War which is his next biggie in the offering. As for Sajid Nadiadwala, he too is bracing up for Chhichhore and Housefull 4 next, which pretty much would make 2019 a bountiful year for him.

