Akshaya Tritiya May 2021: Why it's considered auspicious and when to buy gold

A sales person shows gold ornaments at a jewellery shop in Chennai on the occasion of 'Akshaya Tritiya' (File image: PTI Photo)

Akshaya Tritiya May 2021: Akshaya Tritiya is considered to be a highly auspicious Hindu festival. It is also known as Akha Teej. It is believed that the day brings good luck and success. Akshaya Tritiya falls during Shukla Paksha Tritiya in the month of Vaishakha, according to the Hindu Panchang.

'Akshaya' stands for 'eternal, the never diminishing sense of happiness, success and joy' and 'Tritiya' stands for 'third'. Both are Sanskrit words. Hence, it is considered that the benefits of doing any Japa, Yajna, Pitra-Tarpan, Dan-Punya on this day never diminishes and remains with the person forever.

It is believed that buying gold on Akshaya Tritiya brings prosperity and more wealth in the future. This is why people people purchase gold on this occasion.

When is Akshaya Tritiya in 2021?

Akshaya Tritiya falls in the month of April or May every year. This time, Akshaya Tritiya is on May 14, 2021, according to the Gregorian calendar.

Tritiya Tithi begins at 05:38 on May 14 and ends at 07:59 on May 15. Akshaya Tritiya Puja Muhurat is from 05:38 to 12:18 (duration: 06 hours and 40 minutes)

Akshaya Tritiya May 2021: Gold purchase timings

Akshaya Tritiya gold purchase timings is from 05:38 on May 14 to 05:30 on May 15 (duration: 23 hours and 52 mins).