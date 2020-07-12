App
Last Updated : Jul 12, 2020 03:20 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, daughter Aaradhya test positive for COVID-19

This comes a day after husband Abhishek Bachchan and father-in-law Amitabh Bachchan also tested positive

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Image: Twitter
Image: Twitter

Bollywood actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and her daughter Aaradhya have now tested positive for COVID-19, a day after her husband Abhishek Bachchan and father-in-law Amitabh Bachchan had tested positive. 

Meanwhile, other members of the family, including Jaya Bachchan, Shweta Nanda, Agastya Nanda and Navya Naveli Nanda have tested negative.

According to earlier reports, both Aishwarya and Aaradhya were tested negative, however their swab test results have come out positive, reports suggest.

The Bachchan's had previously taken a rapid antigen test after displaying mild symptoms.

Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan are both admitted at Mumbai's Nanavati hospital. They are both displaying mild symptoms, are in a stable condition and under observation.

First Published on Jul 12, 2020 03:04 pm

