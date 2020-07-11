App
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jul 11, 2020 11:14 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Amitabh Bachchan tests positive for COVID-19, admitted to Mumbai's Nanavati hospital

Sharing the news on Twitter, he said his family and staff have already been tested for coronavirus and their results are awaited.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Amitabh Bachchan
Amitabh Bachchan

Bollywood superstar and industry veteran Amitabh Bachchan has been admitted to Nanavati hospital in Mumbai after testing positive for COVID-19.

Taking to Twitter, Bachchan said, "I have tested CoviD positive .. shifted to Hospital .. hospital informing authorities .. family and staff undergone tests , results awaited .. All that have been in close proximity to me in the last 10 days are requested to please get themselves tested."

He said his family and staff have already been tested for the virus and their results are awaited. The 77-year-old also requested others who may have come in contact with him, to get tested for COVID-19.

First Published on Jul 11, 2020 10:56 pm

tags #Amitabh Bachchan #coronavirus #India #trends

