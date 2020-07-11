Amitabh Bachchan tests positive for COVID-19, admitted to Mumbai's Nanavati hospital

Bollywood superstar and industry veteran Amitabh Bachchan has been admitted to Nanavati hospital in Mumbai after testing positive for COVID-19.



T 3590 -I have tested CoviD positive .. shifted to Hospital .. hospital informing authorities .. family and staff undergone tests , results awaited ..

All that have been in close proximity to me in the last 10 days are requested to please get themselves tested !

— Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) July 11, 2020

Taking to Twitter, Bachchan said, "I have tested CoviD positive .. shifted to Hospital .. hospital informing authorities .. family and staff undergone tests , results awaited .. All that have been in close proximity to me in the last 10 days are requested to please get themselves tested."

He said his family and staff have already been tested for the virus and their results are awaited. The 77-year-old also requested others who may have come in contact with him, to get tested for COVID-19.