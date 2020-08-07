Air India Express crash: Plane carrying over 180 passengers skids off runway while landing at Kozhikode

An Air India Express plane enroute Dubai to Kozhikode skidded off the runway during landing at the Karipur Airport.

A Vande Bharat Mission flight, it had 191 people onboard-- 184 passengers, two pilots and five cabin crew members. Sources told Moneycontrol that the captain has died while the first officer is in a serious condition. The damage looks extensive. Casualty number might go up

The aircraft landed at the Karipur airport at around 7:40 pm at the airport. It overshot the runway, following which it split into two. In a statement, Air India has said, "Air India Express flight IX 1344 operated by B737 aircraft from Dubai to Calicut overshot runway at Kozhikode at 1941 hrs tonight. No fire reported at the time of landing. There are 174 passengers, 10 Infants , 2 Pilots and 5 cabin Crew on board the aircraft.As per the initial reports rescue operations are on and Passengers are being taken to hospital for medical care."

Following the incident, the Directorate Genral of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has issued a statement saying that on landing, the aircraft skidded to "the end of runway and fell down in the valley and broke down in two pieces."

(This is a developing story. Please check back for more updates)