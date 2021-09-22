MARKET NEWS

Air India chief Rajiv Bansal appointed Civil Aviation Secretary

Bansal, 1988-batch IAS officer of Nagaland cadre, would assume the charge on September 30, following the conclusion of term of the incumbent Civil Aviation Secretary, Pradeep Singh Kharola.

Moneycontrol News
September 22, 2021 / 03:45 PM IST
File image of IAS officer Rajiv Bansal (Photo: Twitter/DDNews)

Senior bureaucrat Rajiv Bansal has been appointed as Secretary in the Ministry of Civil Aviation, said a statement issued by the Appointments Committee of the Union Cabinet on September 22.

Bansal would assume the charge on September 30, following the conclusion of term of the incumbent Civil Aviation Secretary, Pradeep Singh Kharola.

Bansal is currently the Chairman and Managing Director (CMD) of national carrier Air India. He had assumed the post in February 2020, months before the aviation sector was hit by the onset of COVID-19 pandemic.

A 1988-batch IAS officer of Nagaland cadre, Bansal was serving as the additional secretary in the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas before being appointed as the Air India chief last year.

Meanwhile, the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet also announced the appointment of IAS officer Anuradha Prasad as Secretary in the Ministry of Home Affairs.

Senior bureaucrat K Rajaraman has been appointed as the Secretary in Department of Telecommunications, IAS officer Anurag Jain as Secretary, Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) and IAS officer Rajesh Aggrawal as Secretary, Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship.
