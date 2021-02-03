Ascertain facts before rushing to tweet, MEA tells Rihanna, others

File image: Farmers' protest

The Centre on February 3 came heavily upon the international artists and activists who have commented on the Farmers protest going on in the country since last few months.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) in its statement asked foreign individuals and entities to ascertain facts and undertake a proper understanding of the farmers’ protest before rushing to comment on it.

Emphasizing that these protests must be seen in the context of “India’s democratic ethos and polity.”

The ministry said it would like to “emphasise that these protests must be seen in the context of India’s democratic ethos and polity, and the efforts of the Government and the concerned farmer groups to resolve the impasse.”

“The temptation of sensationalist social media hashtags and comments, especially when resorted to by celebrities and others, is neither accurate nor responsible,” the ministry said.

The statement was released after international pop star Rihanna and teen climate activist Greta Thunberg come out in support of the farmers' protest against the Centre's new agriculture reform laws.



We stand in solidarity with the #FarmersProtest in India.

https://t.co/tqvR0oHgo0

— Greta Thunberg (@GretaThunberg) February 2, 2021

Rihanna has shared a news article highlighting the Centre's crackdown on the farmers by cutting off internet services in many regions. "Why aren't we talking about this?! #FarmersProtest” Rihanna has tweeted.

"We stand in solidarity with the #FarmersProtest in India," Thunberg has tweeted.

“The Parliament of India, after a full debate and discussion, passed reformist legislation relating to the agricultural sector. These reforms give expanded market access and provided greater flexibility to farmers. They also pave the way for economically and ecologically sustainable farming,” the MEA’s statement said.

It further said that a “very small section of farmers in parts of India have some reservations about these reforms.” Respecting the sentiments of the protestors, the Government of India has initiated a series of talks with their representatives, it said.

“Yet, it is unfortunate to see vested interest groups trying to enforce their agenda on these protests, and derail them,” said the statement.

Thousands of farmers, mostly from Punjab, Haryana, and western Uttar Pradesh, have been protesting at various Delhi border points for over two months against the agri reform laws.