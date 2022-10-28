English
Specials
    Upgrade
    Moneycontrol
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    you are here: HomeNewsIndia

    After Musk takeover, India says it expects Twitter to comply with local rules

    Twitter in July asked an Indian court to overturn some government orders to remove content from the platform.

    Reuters
    October 28, 2022 / 10:31 AM IST
    (Representative image: Reuters)

    (Representative image: Reuters)

    Elon Musk's takeover of Twitter will not change India's expectation that it will comply with the country's rules for such companies, a government minister told Reuters on Friday, adding that India's new IT rules would be out in days.

    Twitter in July asked an Indian court to overturn some government orders to remove content from the platform.

    Over the past two years, Indian authorities have asked the company to act on content such as accounts supportive of an independent Sikh state, posts alleged to have spread misinformation about protests by farmers, and tweets critical of the government's handling of the COVID-19 pandemic.

    "Our rules and laws for intermediaries remain the same regardless of who owns the platforms," said Rajeev Chandrasekhar, Indias minister of state for electronics and information technology. "So, the expectation of compliance with Indian laws and rules remains."

    Asked about what the government thought about the ban on Twitter for individuals such as Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut, Chandrasekhar did not answer directly but said Indias new amended IT rules would be released on Friday or Saturday after months of consultation.

    Close

    Related stories

    Ranaut, who was banned from Twitter last year for violating its rules on hateful conduct and abusive behaviour, took to Instagram on Friday to applaud articles about Musk's takeover.

    Ranaut, an ardent supporter of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, also shared requests from users who appealed to Musk to restore her Twitter account.

     
    Reuters
    Tags: #Elon Musk #Elon Musk Twitter deal
    first published: Oct 28, 2022 10:31 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.