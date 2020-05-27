Aegon ties up with Flipkart for life insurance plan with COVID-19 cover

Aegon Life Insurance on May 27 announced the launch of 'Life Insurance with COVID-19 cover' in tie-up with e-commerce giant Flipkart.

The plan that provides Flipkart customers with a comprehensive insurance cover against COVID-19, can be availed on the Flipkart app instantly along with the base life insurance plan, Aegon Life Insurance said in a release on Wednesday.

Aegon said the insurance cover is the first in the industry that will provide life and hospitalisation cover for COVID-19.

