you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : May 27, 2020 05:34 PM IST | Source: PTI

Aegon ties up with Flipkart for life insurance plan with COVID-19 cover

Aegon said the insurance cover is the first in the industry that will provide life and hospitalization cover for COVID-19.

PTI

Aegon Life Insurance on May 27 announced the launch of  'Life Insurance with COVID-19 cover' in tie-up with e-commerce giant Flipkart.

The plan that provides Flipkart customers with a comprehensive insurance cover against COVID-19, can be availed on the Flipkart app instantly along with the base life insurance plan, Aegon Life Insurance said in a release on Wednesday.

Aegon said the insurance cover is the first in the industry that will provide life and hospitalisation cover for COVID-19.

Follow our full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic here.

First Published on May 27, 2020 03:35 pm

tags #Aegon Life Insurance #Business #coronavirus #E-commerce #Flipkart #Health #India

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

