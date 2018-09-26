Aadhaar Verdict LIVE: SC says no need to link bank accounts, mobile numbers with 12-digit ID

Live now
Sep 26, 2018 11:37 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
highlights
Linking Aadhaar with mobile numbers is unconstitutional: SC
SC: Corporates cannot access Aadhaar authentication services
Aadhaar may be used as mass surveillance tool by the state: Petitioners
Quick read: What is Aadhaar?
Judgement in a clutch of petitions
Bench led by CJI Misra to deliver verdict
SC to deliver verdict on Aadhaar validity today
Aadhaar number is mandatory for PAN linking, the Supreme Court has ruled.
The majority verdict is out. Justice Chandrachud is now reading out his judgement.
The government needs to ensure that illegal migrants do not get Aadhaar card: Supreme Court
Linking of Aadhaar with mobile phone numbers is unconstitutional: Supreme Court
The Supreme Court has ruled that no corporate can access Aadhaar authentication services.
Aadhaar Act could have been passed as a Money Bill, Justice Sikri has said.
Aadhaar is not mandatory for school admissions, Justice Sikri has said.
CBSE, UGC and NET cannot make Aadhaar mandatory, the Supreme Court has ruled.
Children will be given an option to opt out of benefits of Aadhaar after becoming adults, the Supreme Court has said.
Supreme Court asks Centre to "introduce strong data protection law as soon as possible".
Justice Sikri has said that remedy is to plug the loopholes and not to stop the project altogether.
Reading out the judgement, Justice Sikri has said that the purpose of the Act is legitimate and that rational connection to the purpose is satisfied. However, the balancing test is satisfied by the Act so far as Aadhaar only collects minimal data.
The court has struck down section 57. Meaning, private companies cannot insist on Aadhaar number of customers.
National security exception under Section 33 has been struck down by the Supreme Court.
Profiling is not possible using Aadhaar. There are sufficient safeguards to disallow it. However, some provisions are struck down: Justice Sikri
Human dignity is already a settled right from an individual's point of view: Justice Sikri
Justice Sikri is now touching upon the question raised about the petitioners about the Right to Privacy.
Aadhaar empowers marginalised sections of the society by giving them identity: Justice Sikri
There is a fundamental difference between Aadhaar card and identity. Once the bio-metric information is stored, it remains in the system: Justice Sikri
The court has concluded that minimal data is to be collected. Other documents required for Aadhaar are also proof of identity: Justice Sikri
It is better to be unique than be the best, because being the best makes you the number one, but being unique makes you the only one: Justice Sikri
The architecture of the Aadhaar Act reveals UIDAI is a statutory body for assigning unique numbers and authentication. Uniqueness is based on submission of demographic and biometric data submission to UIDAI: Justice Sikri has said, according to media reports.
Aadhaar has become the most discussed subject in recent past: Justice Sikri
The proceedings have begun in CJI’s courtroom. A verdict is expected any moment now. Justices Sikri, Chandrachud and Bhushan will read out their judgements.
Petitioners in the Aadhaar case: Former High Court judge K Puttaswamy, Magsaysay awardee Shanta Sinha, social activists Aruna Roy, Communist Party of India (CPI) leader Binoy Visman, researcher Kalyani Sen Menon, Nikhil De and Nachiket Udupa.
Lawyers representing the petitioners: Senior lawyers Kapil Sibal, P Chidambaram, Arvind Datar, Shyam Divan, Gopal Subramaniam, Sajan Poovayya, among others.
Meanwhile, the Supreme Court has refused to review its 2006 order on SC/ST quota in government job promotion. The top court has said that there is no need to collect data on SC/ST in reservation in promotion in government services.
Aadhaar judgement is expected to follow shortly in the same courtroom.
The Aadhaar case proceedings may begin at 10.45 am. The verdict may however come out 15-20 minutes after that as three judgements will be read out. NDTV has reported that another crucial judgement in the case regarding SC/ST quota in promotion could be heard first in the CJI's courtroom.
Schools cannot deny admission for lack of Aadhaar: UIDAI
Earlier this month, the UIDAI has asserted that schools cannot refuse admission to students for lack of Aadhaar, and termed denial on such grounds as "invalid".
It has also exhorted schools to co-ordinate with local banks, post offices, state education department and district administration, to facilitate special camps in their premises for Aadhaar enrolment and updation. Read the full report.