Sep 26, 2018 10:35 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Aadhaar Verdict highlights: Nandan Nilekani lauds court's decision, says Aadhaar includes doesn't exclude

Live updates of the Supreme Court verdict on constitutional validity of Aadhaar and its mandatory linking with essential services

highlights

  • Sep 26, 10:30 PM (IST)

    This is all on the landmark judgment given by the Supreme Court on the Constitutional validity of the Aadhaar Act. Watch this space for more on breaking news.  

  • Sep 26, 07:29 PM (IST)

    UIDAI Chairman: Happy with the Supreme Court order since it has upheld the constitutionality of Aadhaar – The top court has said linking witness banks and telecom requires better legal backing. 
    He also said that the government is considering how a new law can be brought in – PAN and Aadhaar will have to coexist – 
    On linking with PPF and EPFO, he said that he needs to study the order before commenting

  • Sep 26, 07:23 PM (IST)
  • Sep 26, 06:12 PM (IST)
  • Sep 26, 05:00 PM (IST)
  • Sep 26, 04:57 PM (IST)

    Ravi Shankar Prasad calls the Supreme Court verdict on Aadhaar a historic 4:1 judgment

    On the top court's verdict on the constitutional validity of Aadhaar, the Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad told CNN News 18, "Those people who started the campaign for Aadhaar have now become the critic of Aadhaar now. There will be a committee set up to look into the suggestions. A robust parliamentary law was upheld by the Supreme Court today. The poor will get empowered and their dignity will be restored. This judgment promotes accountability to the government of India. A historic 4:1 judgment was given by the Supreme Court today." 

  • Sep 26, 04:31 PM (IST)

    UIDAI sees victory in SC judgement

    The UIDAI has termed the Supreme Court judgement as a victory, according to a PTI report.

    The Unique Identification Authority of India CEO Ajay Bhushan Pandey told PTI that the 4:1 apex court judgement announced Wednesday is in favour of Aadhaar.

    "It is 4:1 judgement in favour of Aadhaar. The court has declared Aadhaar constitutionally valid. It is a money bill. It can be used for pan card. It empowers poor and marginalised section. Aadhaar can be used for subsidies and government schemes so that there is no leakage of government funds. It can be used for income tax so that tax evasion and black money can be curbed," Pandey said.

  • Sep 26, 04:02 PM (IST)

    No clarity yet on what happens to Aadhaar numbers already with telcos, banks

    While the Supreme Court’s decision to strike down linking of mobile phone numbers and bank accounts with Aadhaar was welcomed by most, it does not yet address a key question.

    What happens to the data and Aadhaar numbers that telecom companies, banks and other private entities have already collected?

    Read the full story here.

  • Sep 26, 03:41 PM (IST)
  • Sep 26, 03:30 PM (IST)
  • Sep 26, 03:13 PM (IST)

    Union Minister for Law Ravi Shankar Prasad has said Supreme Court's verdict on Aadhaar is a victory of good governance, empowerment of ordinary people and efficient delivery of public services to the people.

  • Sep 26, 03:09 PM (IST)

    FM Jaitley has hit out at Congress saying, “Congress party cuts a very sorry figure. They introduced the idea and they did not know what to do with it.”

    “What you will use it for was unclear from the beginning,” they said.

    Jaitley said that the NDA government redrafted the legislation and replaced the pith and substance of the law.

    “We must bear in mind that we were entering unchartered area, breaking new ground,” Jaitley added.

  • Sep 26, 03:04 PM (IST)

    Finance Minister Arun Jaitley reacts to Aadhaar verdict 

    Terming the Supreme Court’s verdict on Aadhaar as “historic”, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley has said that the “whole concept of unique identification number has been accepted after a judicial review”.

    Jaitley said that 122 crore people in India have an Aadhaar card.

    The Centre estimates that by identifying beneficiaries of government schemes and removing fake and duplicate beneficiaries, the government is able to saving 90,000 crore per year, Jaitley added.

    The finance minister also expressed happiness over Supreme Court upholding the Aadhaar Bill as a Money Bill.

  • Sep 26, 02:52 PM (IST)

    Aadhaar verdict may delay new vehicle registrations

    With the Supreme Court barring private companies from seeking Aadhaar details from consumers, registration of new vehicles may get impacted. The authority to give registration number to a vehicle rests with regional transport offices (RTOs), which are controlled by the state governments.

    Read the full story here.

  • Sep 26, 02:49 PM (IST)

  • Sep 26, 02:39 PM (IST)

    Over 21.08 crore PAN-Aadhaar linkages till now: Data

    Over 21.08 crore permanent account numbers (PANs) have been linked with Aadhaar till now, a latest data revealed as the Supreme Court upheld the validity of the linkage between the two databases Wednesday.

    As per official figures accessed by PTI, a total of 21,08,16,676 PANs issued by the Income Tax Department have been linked with Aadhaar till Monday.

    The total operational or issued PANs are over 41.02 crore (41,02,66,969) as per the same time line, the data said. (PTI)

  • Sep 26, 02:14 PM (IST)
  • Sep 26, 01:24 PM (IST)

    Services that will continue to require Aadhaar linking:
    # Mandatory to link PAN with Aadhaar
    # Aadhaar is compulsory for filing Income Tax returns
    # Aadhaar must for availing facilities of welfare schemes and government subsidies

  • Sep 26, 01:12 PM (IST)
  • Sep 26, 01:10 PM (IST)

    SC dismisses plea challenging appointment of Rajan Gogoi as next CJI

    In another judgement, the Supreme Court has dismissed a petition challenging the appointment of Justice Ranjan Gogoi as the next Chief Justice of India. The petition had been filed by advocate RP Luthra.

  • Sep 26, 01:01 PM (IST)

    Trinamool Congress (TMC) has welcomed the Aadhaar verdict.

    “From day one Mamata Banerjee and TMC's views on Aadhaar have been consistent, well-articulated and well known. Both inside and outside Parliament,” West Bengal’s ruling party tweeted.

    “So you do not need to give your Aadhaar to private bodies like banks, schools, mobile companies. Trinamool and Mamata Banerjee fought hard for this,” TMC said in a statement.

  • Sep 26, 12:58 PM (IST)

    Justice Ashok Bhushan has concurred with the majority three-judge judgement and said that the government and the UIDAI were empowered to cure defects in the Aadhaar scheme.

  • Sep 26, 12:57 PM (IST)
  • Sep 26, 12:51 PM (IST)

    BJP claims victory for Modi government

    Speaking to news agency ANI, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National Spokesperson Sambit Patra has claimed that the Supreme Court verdict today was a “victory for Aadhaar and victory for the Modi government.”

    “The Supreme Court has upheld the constitutional validity of Aadhaar and that it does not violate privacy,” he said.

    Patra said that the top court decision showed that Aadhaar was “safe and cannot be duplicated”, adding that it “gives strength to poor people”

    “The Modi government wants to give benefits directly to the poor,” he added.

    Taking a shot at the Congress, Patra said that the Rahul Gandhi-led party wanted Aadhaar to be struck down as they wanted to be the middlemen.

    “Congress stands exposed as the Supreme Court has said it is not for immigrants,” he added.

  • Sep 26, 12:48 PM (IST)

    SC allows live stream of court proceedings

    Meanwhile, the Supreme Court has ruled that certain cases can be live streamed from the courtroom.

    The top court has said that rules have to be followed for this. "Live streaming of court proceedings will bring accountability into the judicial system," SC has said.

