you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Mar 25, 2019 07:44 PM IST | Source: PTI

'87% women would quit over sexual harassment, bias in hiring'

Job site Indeed in a survey found that 82 percent of men were in agreement and said they would likely to leave their job in a similar scenario.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
In the wake of various public allegations of misconduct a recent survey has revealed that 87 percent of women would be likely to leave their job if a gender-based scandal like sexual harassment, bias in hiring among others occurred at the company they work for.

Job site Indeed in a survey found that 82 percent of men were in agreement and said they would likely to leave their job in a similar scenario.

It also revealed that close to 80 percent of respondents said they would be likely to leave their job if a technology-based issue such as data breach, product failure, among others occurred at the company they work.

About 75 percent of respondents would leave their job if issues such as the CEO or senior leaders expressing political views or contributing to policies against their own political beliefs occurred at the company for they work for, it added.

Indeed conducted a survey of employees across various companies in the technology sector in the country. It was conducted by Censuswide with 506 workers in the technology industry between December 27, 2018 and January 11, 2019.

Further it revealed that close to 70 percent considered changing their jobs depending on the nature of the scandal, their loyalty to the firm and how well, or poorly, the employers handled these situations.

About 80 percent of respondents said they were more likely to report misbehaviour in the wake of last year's public offences, with women (85 percent) more likely to do so than men (76 percent), it added.

Around 92 percent of respondents said they would be more likely to stay at their job if their company was quick to respond to a public scandal by fixing errors and communicating internally and externally, it said.

It also revealed 95 percent of respondents saying if their company was transparent about the issue in question and made attempts to correct it, they would be more likely to stay at their job.

Over 80 percent respondents believed that technology companies are ethical, however, close to 90 percent think that technology companies need to be more regulated, it added.

"While it is the responsibility of organisations to ensure the integrity and prevent breaches or untoward activities under their purview, no sector is immune to the occasional offence. In such cases the company should step up and take ownership of their actions and address the issue in a transparent and timely manner, to restore stakeholder trust," Indeed India head of Engineering India and site director Venkata Machavarapu said.
First Published on Mar 25, 2019 07:37 pm

tags #Business #Economy #Indeed Survey #India #sexual harassment

