74th Independence Day | Who is Sri Aurobindo? PM remembers great Bengali philosopher

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to philosopher and sage Sri Aurobindo on his 148th Birth Anniversary on India's 74th Independence Day. The Vice president also took to Twitter to pay his respect.

Besides, Congress also tweeted to pay its tribute, saying "We remember Sri Aurobindo and his inspiring words and teachings."

Who is Sri Aurobindo?

Sri Aurobindo, born on August 15 1872 in West Bengal is also known as Aurobindo Ghose and also spelled as Aravinda. Ghose propounded a philosophy of divine life on earth and founded an ashram in Puducherry. Many remember him for his iconic poem Savitri, which is also considered to be one of his greatest works.

Ghose's participation in the Indian freedom struggle against the British gave him popularity as he gradually evolved to become a spiritual and yogic guru. He came up with a new path of spirituality known as 'integral yoga'. Through his teachings he focused on increasing the level of consciousness of people and to make them aware of their true selves. Ghose had also authored several books focused on Indian culture, socio-political development of the country, spirituality, etc. Ghose died in Puducherry, India on December 5, 1950.

PM Modi addressed the nation at the historic Red Fort in New Delhi. This is the seventh time when Narendra Modi unfurled the national flag on August 15 as the Prime Minister. The Prime Minister will also receive the Guard of Honour contingent, consisting of one officer and 24 men each from the Indian Army, Indian Navy, Indian Air Force (IAF) and Delhi Police.

During his speech at the event, PM is expected to talk about a variety of issues ranging from country's on-going battle with COVID-19 to India-China border issue.