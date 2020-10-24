172@29@17@141!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|india|70-kg-gold-smuggling-plane-hyderabad-6010111.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Oct 24, 2020 11:31 PM IST | Source: PTI

Gold worth over Rs 70 lakh seized from two plane passengers

The two were found with four cut pieces of foreign-marked gold weighing over 1.3 kg.

PTI
9 | India - 618.17 (Image source: moneycontrol)
9 | India - 618.17 (Image source: moneycontrol)

Gold worth over Rs 70 lakh has been seized from two passengers who arrived in Hyderabad by a flight from Visakhapatnam, Customs officials said on October 24.

The passengers were intercepted at the airport on Friday based on specific information that they were carrying foreign-marked gold, a press release from the Customs said.

The two were found with four cut pieces of gold weighing 1,386.32 gms valued at Rs 70.95 lakh, the release said.

Close

The yellow metal had been concealed in the aircraft by the two international passengers travelling from Dubai to Visakhapatnam and the same aircraft was flying from Visakhapatnam to Hyderabad, it said.

Further investigations have begun, the release added.
First Published on Oct 24, 2020 11:31 pm

