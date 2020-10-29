172@29@17@151!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|india|55-69-voter-turnout-in-1st-phase-of-bihar-assembly-elections-election-commission-6037181.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Oct 29, 2020 08:44 PM IST | Source: PTI

55.69% voter turnout in 1st phase of Bihar assembly elections: Election Commission

As compared to corresponding assembly constituencies which went to poll in the 2015 assembly elections and the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, the turnout this time was higher.

PTI

The first phase of the Assembly elections in Bihar recorded 55.69 per cent voter turnout, the Election Commission said on October 29. A total of 71 assembly constituencies of Bihar went to polls on Wednesday in the first of the three-phase elections amid tight security and with COVID-19 guidelines in place.

As compared to corresponding assembly constituencies which went to poll in the 2015 assembly elections and the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, the turnout this time was higher. In the 2015 assembly elections, the turnout was 54.94 per cent in the corresponding constituencies. In the 2019 Lok Sabha polls — with the same assembly seats mapped to parliamentary seats — the turnout was 53.54 per cent.

"So turnout in phase one is higher than both the Assembly and Lok Sabha elections," a spokesperson said.
First Published on Oct 29, 2020 08:44 pm

