4 Gujarat MLAs test COVID-19 positive on eve of Assembly session

Four Gujarat MLAs, three from the Congress and one from the ruling BJP, tested coronavirus positive on September 20, a day before the five-day monsoon session of the state Assembly begins, an official said.

As part of the safety arrangements amid the COVID-19 outbreak, all Assembly staffers have been tested and legislators would also be checked for the infection, with 56 Congress and 80 BJP MLAs having already undergone the procedure, officials said.

"Four MLAs- three from the Congress and one from the BJP- tested positive for coronavirus," Gandhinagar Municipal Commissioner Ratankanvar Gadhavicharan said.

Congress chief whip Shailesh Parmar said 56 Congress legislators have been tested so far, some would get it done in their respective constituencies, while others will be tested on Monday.

An official said the MLAs who have not been tested so far will have to undergo the procedure before the session begins.

The ruling BJP has 103 legislators in the House, while the Congress has 65.