MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Mirae
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • In Conversation With
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Upcoming Webinar:Don’t miss the fireside chat & roundtable discussion on ‘Designing AI-led solutions for a smarter world’ on Sept 8, 4pm. Know More!
you are here: HomeNewsIndia

30 test negative for Nipah so far: Kerala Health Minister Veena George

The minister, speaking to media persons here, said with negative test results of 20 more people being reported in the morning, the total number of people who are in the clear was 30.

PTI
September 08, 2021 / 10:16 AM IST
A 12-yeara-old boy died of Nipah virus infection on September 5, 2021

A 12-yeara-old boy died of Nipah virus infection on September 5, 2021

Test results of 30 people, who had come in close contact with the 12-year-old child who succumbed to Nipah, have been negative, till now, for the virus infection, Kerala Health Minister Veena George said on Wednesday.

The minister, speaking to media persons here, said with negative test results of 20 more people being reported in the morning, the total number of people who are in the clear was 30.

On Tuesday, 10 had tested negative.

Samples of 21 others have been sent for testing and the results of the same are awaited.

The minister further said that presently 68 people were under observation and their health condition was stable.

Close

A team from National Institute of Virology, Bhopal would be coming here to collect samples of bats and other animals for ascertaining the source of the virus.

Intensive tracing, surveillance and awareness campaigns were being conducted to prevent spread of the deadly virus, she added.
PTI
Tags: #Current Affairs #India #Kerala Health minister #Nipah #Veena George
first published: Sep 8, 2021 10:16 am

Must Listen

Simply Save | Know the taxation rules for interest earned on EPF contribution of over Rs 2.5 lakh

Simply Save | Know the taxation rules for interest earned on EPF contribution of over Rs 2.5 lakh

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.