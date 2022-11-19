English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsIndia

    3 Indian soldiers killed in Kashmir avalanche

    A slide of snow hit the northwestern Machil sector in Indian-controlled Kashmir on Friday and trapped three soldiers on a patrol, said Col. Emron Musavi, an Indian army spokesperson.

    PTI
    November 19, 2022 / 12:50 PM IST
    Representative image

    Representative image

    An avalanche in Kashmir has killed three Indian soldiers along the heavily militarized Himalayan frontier between India and Pakistan, the Indian military said Saturday.

    A slide of snow hit the northwestern Machil sector in Indian-controlled Kashmir on Friday and trapped three soldiers on a patrol, said Col. Emron Musavi, an Indian army spokesperson.

    He said the three were rescued and evacuated to a hospital where they died.

    Avalanches and landslides are common in Kashmir, divided between India and Pakistan and claimed by both in its entirety.

    Avalanches have caused some of the heaviest tolls for the Indian and Pakistani armies camping in the region.

    In 2017, at least 20 Indian soldiers were killed in three avalanches. In 2012, a massive avalanche in the Pakistan-controlled portion of Kashmir killed 140 people, including 129 Pakistani soldiers.
    PTI
    Tags: #avalanche #Indian Army #Jammu and Kashmir
    first published: Nov 19, 2022 12:49 pm