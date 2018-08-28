App
Last Updated : Aug 28, 2018 06:14 PM IST | Source: PTI

248 died, 'shocked' by Karuna's death : DMK

After knowing about the hospitalisation and failing health of Karunanidhi and later his death, 248 party workers died, a resolution adopted at the party general council meeting said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The DMK today said as many as 248 party workers died, 'shocked' by the death of party patriarch M Karunanidhi and announced a solatium of Rs two lakh each to their families.

Condoling their deaths, DMK said,"this general council resolves to provide a solatium of Rs 2 lakh each totalling Rs 4.96 crore to their families." DMK patriarch M Karunanidhi died on August 7 here in a private hospital, after prolonged illness.
First Published on Aug 28, 2018 05:26 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #M Karunanidhi

