you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Mar 19, 2020 10:31 AM IST | Source: PTI

2 women test positive for coronavirus in Mumbai, Maharashta count 47

While one woman had returned from the UK, another one had come back from Dubai, they said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Two women tested positive for coronavirus in Mumbai metropolitan region on Thursday, taking the number of such cases in Maharashtra to 47, officials said.

While one woman had returned from the UK, another one had come back from Dubai, they said.

"A 22-year-old woman from Mumbai tested positive for Covid-19. She had returned from the UK. Another woman, a resident of Ulhas Nagar, had returned from Dubai. She is 49- year-old," an official said.

With this, the total number of coronavirus positive cases in the state has climbed to 47, the official added.

First Published on Mar 19, 2020 10:25 am

tags #coronavirus #Current Affairs #India #Maharashtra #mumbai

