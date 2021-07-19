MARKET NEWS

18 of 60 adverse effects examined linked to COVID-19 vaccines: AEFI committee report

The assessment of 60 serious adverse events found that three were recorded after Covaxin jab while the remaining 57 were reported after administration of Covishield.

Moneycontrol News
July 19, 2021 / 09:03 AM IST
Of the 55 cases, 18 were related to COVID-19 vaccines, it said, adding that all but one recovered.

The Union Health Ministry, in its latest report, said that of the 60 cases analysed by the National AEFI Committee, 55 have been found to have

consistent causal association to vaccination.

The report said that the death of a 57-year-old male after the administration of Covishield was found to be "coincidental" and not directly linked with vaccination, Hindustan Times reported.

Track this LIVE blog for latest updates on coronavirus pandemic

The assessment of 60 serious adverse events found that three were recorded after the Covaxin jab while the remaining 57 were reported after the administration of Covishield.

"Of the 55 cases, 36 were anxiety-related reactions, and 18 were vaccine product-related reactions and one was classified as both vaccine product-related and anxiety-related reaction," the health ministry's AEFI report said.

"Five cases have been found to have an inconsistent causal association to vaccination (coincidental - not linked to vaccination) of which one was a death case," it added.

The results of the causality assessment for 60 cases were completed on 27 May 2021 after a thorough review, deliberation, and approval by the National AEFI Committee is given in the annexure (anonymized line list of the causality assessment done by the National AEFI Committee), it said.

Click here for Moneycontrol's full coverage of COVID-19
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Current Affairs #Health #India
first published: Jul 19, 2021 09:03 am

