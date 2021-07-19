Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: COVID-19 negative test report now mandatory to enter Uttar Pradesh; fully vaccinated people exempted

Coronavirus LIVE updates | Kanwar yatra, shravani mela unlikely in Jharkhand's Deoghar
Eastern India's one of the biggest religious congregation – the month-long Shravani mela at Deoghar and kanwar yatra attached to it- are unlikely to take place for the second consecutive time this year amid COVID-19 pandemic and restrictions that include ban on visiting religious places of worship. The month of Shravan begins from July 25 this year but so far there has been no preparations from the side of Deoghar district administration, an indication that the state government will not allow the fair and gathering of kanwarias at the famous Baba Baidyanath temple at Deoghar, considered one of the 12 Jyotirlingas.
The government is yet to come out with a formal order on the mega event when lakhs of devotees across the country turn-up to offer prayer to Lord Shiva at Baidyanath temple, but there are indications that the event would be a no-show this year too like last occasion. The Jharkhand government had on June 30 extended the coronavirus lockdown-like restrictions for the eighth time till further orders with a provision that "all religious places/places of worship are permitted to open but visitors are prohibited". Director General of Police, Jharkhand, Neeraj Sinha said on Saturday people should follow and respect the curbs imposed by the government in the light of COVID pandemic. "We have deployed police force at Bihar borders and Deoghar borders to avoid congregation," Sinha told PTI.