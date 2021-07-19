MARKET NEWS

July 19, 2021 / 08:40 AM IST

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: COVID-19 negative test report now mandatory to enter Uttar Pradesh; fully vaccinated people exempted

Coronavirus LIVE Updates: The number of people who have recovered from the disease has risen to 30,269,796, while the case fatality rate has increased to 1.33 percent

Coronavirus LIVE Updates: India has logged 41,157 new coronavirus cases, which took the infection tally to 31,106,065, while the death toll climbed to 413,609 with 518 more fatalities, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on July 18. The active cases have declined to 422,660 and comprise 1.36 percent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate
stands at 97.31 percent, the data updated at 8 am showed. It said that active COVID-19 cases have decreased by 1,365 in a span of 24 hours. The ministry said that 1,936,709 tests were conducted on July 17, taking the total cumulative tests conducted for detection of COVID-19 in the country to 443,958,663. The number of people who have recovered from the disease has risen to 30,269,796, while the case fatality rate has increased to 1.33 percent, the data stated. The total vaccine doses administered has reached 40.49 crore under the nationwide vaccination drive. The daily positivity rate was recorded at 2.13 percent and the weekly positivity rate stands at 2.08 percent, according to the health ministry. India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20 lakh-mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16 last year. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one crore-mark on December 19 last year. India crossed two crore cases on May 4 and three crore cases on June 23. The 518 new fatalities included 124 deaths from Maharashtra and 114 from Kerala, the ministry said. In total, 413,609 deaths have been reported in the country, including 126,851 from Maharashtra, 36,121 from Karnataka, 33,695 from Tamil Nadu, 25,027 from Delhi, 22,715 from Uttar Pradesh, 17,988 from West Bengal and 16,224 from Punjab. The ministry said that more than 70 percent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities. "Our figures are being reconciled with the Indian Council of Medical Research," the ministry said on its website, adding that state-wise distribution of figures is subject to further verification and reconciliation.
  • July 19, 2021 / 08:50 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE updates | Kanwar yatra, shravani mela unlikely in Jharkhand's Deoghar

    Eastern India's one of the biggest religious congregation – the month-long Shravani mela at Deoghar and kanwar yatra attached to it- are unlikely to take place for the second consecutive time this year amid COVID-19 pandemic and restrictions that include ban on visiting religious places of worship. The month of Shravan begins from July 25 this year but so far there has been no preparations from the side of Deoghar district administration, an indication that the state government will not allow the fair and gathering of kanwarias at the famous Baba Baidyanath temple at Deoghar, considered one of the 12 Jyotirlingas.

    The government is yet to come out with a formal order on the mega event when lakhs of devotees across the country turn-up to offer prayer to Lord Shiva at Baidyanath temple, but there are indications that the event would be a no-show this year too like last occasion. The Jharkhand government had on June 30 extended the coronavirus lockdown-like restrictions for the eighth time till further orders with a provision that "all religious places/places of worship are permitted to open but visitors are prohibited". Director General of Police, Jharkhand, Neeraj Sinha said on Saturday people should follow and respect the curbs imposed by the government in the light of COVID pandemic. "We have deployed police force at Bihar borders and Deoghar borders to avoid congregation," Sinha told PTI.

  • July 19, 2021 / 08:40 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE updates | COVID-19 negative test report now mandatory to enter Uttar Pradesh; fully vaccinated people exempted

    The Uttar Pradesh government on July 18 made a negative RT-PCR report mandatory for people entering the state from places where the positivity rate is more than 3 percent. The state has exempted people who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 from providing a test report. Relaxing the 72-hour rule, the state government said that the report can be as old as four days.

    "People coming from such states to UP should begin their journey after getting the COVID-19 test done. Those who have taken both the vaccine doses can be exempted," the statement said. Instructions have been issued that intense contact tracing and testing be initiated on people coming to the state, the statement said, adding that upon arrival to the state, antigen test and thermal scanning of people should also be done.

    Meanwhile, seven more people succumbed to COVID-19 in Uttar Pradesh on July 18, bringing the death toll to 22,721, while the infection tally climbed to 17,07,847 after the detection of 56 fresh cases, according to an official statement. In the last 24 hours, 69 COVID-19 patients have recovered from the disease in the state, and have been discharged, taking the total number of recoveries to 16,83,866.

    The count of active COVID-19 cases in the state stands at 1,260, the statement said. In the past 24 hours, more than 2.54 lakh samples were tested for the novel coronavirus in Uttar Pradesh, while so far over 6.23 crore samples in the state have been tested, it said.

  • July 19, 2021 / 08:30 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE updates | Bombay HC asks Centre about manner, method of COVID-19 vaccine allocation to states

    The Bombay High Court on Saturday directed the Central government to file an affidavit detailing the manner and methods of allocating COVID-19 vaccines to states. A division bench of Chief justice Dipankar Datta and Justice G S Kulkarni passed this direction while hearing a public interest litigation filed by Yogeeta Vanzara, a city resident, who raised concerns over issues faced by the public in obtaining COVID-19 vaccination appointments through the CoWin portal.

    Appearing for the petitioner, advocate Jamsheed Master informed the court that at present only 14 lakh people in Mumbai have been fully vaccinated, while 50 lakh have received the first dose of the vaccine. "Merely 6 percent of the city's population is fully vaccinated," Master said, adding at this rate, it would take three to four years for each citizen to be fully vaccinated.

    The bench noted that it cannot direct the Union government on the issue of allocation of vaccines, as it was a pan-India policy. However, the court directed the Centre to explain the manner in which vaccine orders are placed with the manufacturers and the timeline of vaccine delivery. The Union government also has to explain the manner in which it makes the vaccine doses available to various states. The state, through an affidavit, informed the court that it collects vaccines three times a week after being intimated by the manufacturer, following which the doses are then distributed to vaccination centres across the state.

    However, the affidavit did not specify the quantity of vaccines the state collects. The bench directed the Maharashtra State Family Welfare Bureau which is responsible for allocating doses across the state to file an affidavit stating when it receives a communication from the Centre and why it cannot inform the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) in advance about the exact number of doses allocated.

    The petitioner's advocate sought that the Serum Institute of India that manufactures Covishield vaccine and Bharat Biotech that manufactures Covaxin vaccine to be added as respondents since they are the vaccine makers in India. To this, the Chief Justice said, "Let the Union government file an affidavit, then we will consider adding them as respondents." The court has posted the matter for further hearing on August 2.

  • July 19, 2021 / 08:20 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE updates | UK plans biggest flu programme with free vaccines for millions

    UK's Health and Social Care Secretary Sajid Javid on Saturday announced that millions of more people will be offered a free flu vaccine this year as part of the British government's most comprehensive flu vaccination programme in history to help back up the coronavirus fight. From September, the National Health Service (NHS) will offer the flu vaccine to over 35 million people in the UK during the upcoming winter season, including all secondary school students for the first time. This takes last year's expanded flu programme further and will back up any COVID-19 booster jab process.

    Flu can be a serious illness and we want to build a wall of protection by immunising a record number of people, said Javid. With the nation getting closer to normal life, we must learn to live with COVID-19 alongside other viruses and we're offering the free flu jab to millions more people to help keep them safe this winter.

    The phenomenal scale of the COVID-19 vaccination programme is a clear demonstration of the positive impact vaccination can make and I encourage all those eligible to get their flu jab when called forward, he said. According to the Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC), four in five (80.9 percent) people aged 65 and over in England received their flu vaccine in 2020 exceeding the World Health Organisation (WHO) uptake ambition of 75 percent.

    Working with the NHS, the department said it is preparing to deliver the expanded flu programme alongside any booster programme for COVID-19 vaccines as part of wider autumn and winter planning, which centres around protecting as many lives as possible.

  • July 19, 2021 / 08:10 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE updates | Active COVID-19 cases goes up slightly over 25,000 in Andhra Pradesh

    The active coronavirus caseload went up slightly over 25,000 on Saturday, after dropping down the mark on Friday, as fresh cases outnumbered the recoveries in a day in Andhra Pradesh. While 2,672 fresh positives were reported in 24 hours ending 9 AM, 2,467 patients had recovered from the infection, a health department bulletin said. The state reported 18 more deaths in a day, it said.

    The number of active cases is now 25,041 after a total of 18,98,966 recoveries and 13,115 deaths so far. The total positives increased to 19,37,122. East Godavari reported 504 fresh cases, Chittoor 372, Prakasam 315, West Godavari 292, SPS Nellore 288, Krishna 257, Guntur 225 in 24 hours. Kadapa added 149, Visakhapatnam 111 and Anantapuramu 73, while three more districts registered less than 50 each. Chittoor and West Godavari saw three fresh COVID-19 fatalities each, Anantapuramu, East Godavari, Prakasam and Srikakulam two each and Guntur, Krishna, Visakhapatnam and SPS Nellore one each in a day.

  • July 19, 2021 / 08:01 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE updates | Over 41.99 crore vaccine doses provided to states so far, says Centre

    Over 41.99 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses have been provided to states and Union Territories (UTs) so far, and more than 2.56 crore jabs are available with them and private hospitals, the health ministry said on July 18. In a statement, the ministry said 1,575,140 more doses are in the process of being supplied. It said 41.99 crore (419,968,590) vaccine doses have been provided to states and Union Territories (UTs) so far through all sources.

    Of this, total consumption, including wastage is 394,297,344 doses, according to data available at 8 am on July 18. It added that 25,671,246 Covid vaccine doses – balance and unutilised – are still available with states/UTs, and private hospitals. The new phase of universalisation of COVID-19 vaccination programme commenced from June 21. Under the programme, the central government made inoculation free of cost for all adults. Vaccines were earlier free for people above 45 years of age.

    Under the nationwide vaccination drive, the Government of India has been supporting states/UTs by providing them the vaccines, the ministry said. In the new phase of the drive, the Union government will procure and supply free of cost 75 per cent of the vaccines being produced by vaccine manufacturers in the country to states /UTs, it said.

  • July 19, 2021 / 07:50 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE updates | Karnataka announces more relaxations – colleges to re-open from July 26

    Karnataka government has on July 18 announced more relaxations to its COVID-19 pandemic restrictions. Prior to this, state Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa announced relaxation in the COVID-19 lockdown imposed in the state from July 5 till July 19.

    So, here's what is allowed and what's not:

    - Night curfew to be imposed from 10 pm to 5 am on all days.

    - Colleges and institutions pertaining to the Department of Higher Education are permitted to re-open from July 26.

    - However, only students, teaching and non-teaching/other staff who have taken at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine will be permitted to attend the colleges and educational institutions.

    - Students’ attendance of students will be optional.

    - All Skill Development trainings, including long term technical courses are permitted.

    Karnataka logged 1,869 COVID-19 cases on July 17 taking the tally to 28.82 lakh. It also counted 42 deaths taking the death toll to 36,121.

    As many as 3,144 patients recovered from the infection, taking the total number of those discharged to 2,816,013, leaving 30,082 active cases in the state, a health department bulletin said.

    A total of 142,856 COVID-19 tests were done on July 17, taking the cumulative so far to 3.67 crore. The day also saw 186,432 people being vaccinated, which took the overall numbers to 2.70 crore.

  • July 19, 2021 / 07:40 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE updates | Number of recoveries from COVID-19 in Andhra Pradesh crosses 19 lakh

    The cumulative Covid-19 recoveries crossed the 19-lakh mark in Andhra Pradesh on Sunday with 2,974 fresh cases getting reported. While 3,290 patients got cured, another 17 succumbed in 24 hours ending 9 AM today, a bulletin said. The Covid-19 chart now showed a total of 19,40,096 positive cases, 19,02,256 recoveries and 13,132 deaths so far.

    The active caseload decreased to 24,708, the bulletin added. East Godavari district registered 577 fresh cases, Chittoor 501, Prakasam 349, Krishna 311, SPS Nellore 282, West Godavari 280 and Guntur 179 in 24 hours. Visakhapatnam saw 120 and Kadapa 106 while four other districts logged less than 100 new cases each. Prakasam reported five fresh fatalities, Chittoor and Krishna three each, Anantapuramu and East Godavari two each, SPS Nellore and Visakhapatnam one each in a day. Six districts reported none.

  • July 19, 2021 / 07:30 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE updates | IMA warns Kerala State against lockdown relaxation during Bakrid

    Following the Kerala government's decision to ease COVID-19 restrictions in the state during Bakrid, the Indian Medical Association (IMA) has demanded the state to stop any sort of mass gathering. In a press release dated July 18, the association has urged/demanded the state government to immediately withdraw the order, enforce zero-tolerance against COVID appropriate behaviour, and not to 'deviate from its statutory duty and vision to ensure the safety of State and Nation as a whole'.

    Kerala, which is continuing to report a high number of cases, will see lesser restrictions on July 18, 19 and 20 due to Bakrid, which will be celebrated either on July 20 or 21. The government had earlier said that apart from shops selling essential items, those selling textile, footwear, jewellery and electronics will be allowed to remain open till 8pm and this will be applicable to A, B and C category local self-government bodies. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, meanwhile, said on July 17 that a maximum of 40 people will be allowed in places of worship during the festival and they should be inoculated with at least the first dose of the vaccine.

  • July 19, 2021 / 07:20 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE updates | UK Prime Minister, Rishi Sunak self-isolate after COVID-19 positive contact

    British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his Downing Street neighbour, Chancellor Rishi Sunak, went into self-isolation on Sunday after being contacted by the NHS Test and Trace system about being in contact with a confirmed COVID-19 positive. Downing Street confirmed the decision as a U-turn over an initial decision that Johnson and Sunak will both be participating in a daily contact testing pilot scheme to allow them to carry on essential government business from their workplaces. However, amid widespread criticism of such a plan, the Downing Street statement was updated hours later to align with the wider rules on self-isolation.

    The Prime Minister has been contacted by National Health Service (NHS) Test and Trace to say he is a contact of someone with COVID, a Downing Street spokesperson said. He was at Chequers when contacted by Test and Trace and will remain there to isolate. He will not be taking part in the testing pilot. He will continue to conduct meetings with ministers remotely, the spokesperson said.

    The Chancellor has also been contacted and will also isolate as required and will not be taking part in the pilot, the spokesperson added. The move follows UK Health Secretary Sajid Javid's COVID positive test on Saturday, when he revealed on Twitter that he was going into self-isolation with mild symptoms. It was expected that other Cabinet ministers he had been meeting with over the past few days may get affected.

    An earlier Downing Street statement on Sunday morning read: The Prime Minister and Chancellor have been contacted by NHS Test and Trace as contacts of someone who has tested positive for COVID." They will be participating in the daily contact testing pilot to allow them to continue to work from Downing Street. They will be conducting only essential government business during this period, it said.

  • July 19, 2021 / 07:08 AM IST

    Hello and welcome to Moneycontrol’s LIVE coverage of the novel coronavirus pandemic and its socio-economic impact. The COVID-19 outbreak has spread in at least across 192 countries and territories, infecting over 18.63 crore people. Stay tuned to this LIVE blog for the latest updates through the day

