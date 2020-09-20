172@29@17@136!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|india|15012-bangladeshi-2668-pakistani-nationals-given-indian-citizenship-during-2015-2019-govt-5863141.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Sep 20, 2020 08:58 PM IST | Source: PTI

15,012 Bangladeshi, 2,668 Pakistani nationals given Indian citizenship during 2015-2019: Govt

Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai also said that altogether 18,855 people of 56 nationalities were granted Indian citizenship in the last five years.

PTI

As many as 15,012 Bangladeshi nationals and 2,668 Pakistanis were granted Indian citizenship from 2015 to 2019, the Lok Sabha was informed on September 20.

A total of 15,012 Bangaldeshi, 2,668 Pakistani, 109 Sri Lankan, 665 Afghan and 105 American citizens were given Indian nationality during 2015-2019, he said in a written reply.

The minister added that 40 Nepali, 40 UK, 23 Kenya, 21 Malaysia, 18 Canada and 18 Singapore citizens were also given Indian citizenship during the same period.
First Published on Sep 20, 2020 08:58 pm

tags #India #Indian citizenship #Nityanand Rai

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.