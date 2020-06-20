App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jun 20, 2020 08:43 AM IST | Source: PTI

11 new COVID-19 fatalities in Bengal take death toll to 529; total tally of cases 13,090

Of the 11 deaths, nine were "due to co-morbidities where COVID-19 was incidental", it said.

PTI
Representative image
Representative image

West Bengal on Friday reported 11 coronavirus-related fatalities taking the death toll to 529, while the total tally of cases rose to 13,090 with 355 new instances of COVID-19 infection, a bulletin released by the state health department said.

Of the 11 deaths, nine were "due to co-morbidities where COVID-19 was incidental", it said.

In 24 hours, 302 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovering from the disease. The recovery rate in the state stood at 55.79, the bulletin stated, adding 3.8 lakh swab samples have been tested so far.

Close

Among the new cases, 131 were from Kolkata, 57 from neighbouring Howrah, 52 from North 24 Parganas and 32 from South 24 Parganas districts, it said.

related news

Thirteen new cases were reported from Malda, 12 from Nadia, 11 from Hooghly, eight from Darjeeling, seven from Bankura, six from Paschim Medinipur, four each from Dakshin Dinajpur, Purba Burdwan and Jalpaiguri, three each from Purba Medinipur, Birbhum and Coochbehar.

Two cases each were reported from Kalimpong and Murshidabad and one from Uttar Dinajpur, according to the bulletin.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


WEBINAR: Tune in to find out how term insurance can provide risk protection during tough times. Register Now!
First Published on Jun 20, 2020 08:17 am

tags #coronavirus #Current Affairs #India

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

MP govt rubbishes reports of COVID-19 found in chicken

MP govt rubbishes reports of COVID-19 found in chicken

Centre asks states to strictly follow home-isolation guidelines to curb COVID-19 spread

Centre asks states to strictly follow home-isolation guidelines to curb COVID-19 spread

Coronavirus India News LIVE Updates | Delhi record 3,137 fresh COVID cases, total crosses 53,000

Coronavirus India News LIVE Updates | Delhi record 3,137 fresh COVID cases, total crosses 53,000

most popular

Atmanirbhar Bharat | Govt identifies multiple sectors to cut import dependence

Atmanirbhar Bharat | Govt identifies multiple sectors to cut import dependence

COVID-19 may have changed sales and marketing forever

COVID-19 may have changed sales and marketing forever

Petrol, diesel prices hiked for the 13th consecutive day

Petrol, diesel prices hiked for the 13th consecutive day

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.