Last Updated : Jun 04, 2020 09:54 PM IST | Source: PTI

1 out of 3 Indians watches online videos with an average daily time of 67 minutes: Google report

Hindi emerged as the most preferred language when watching online videos (54 percent), followed by English (16 percent), Telugu (7 percent), Kannada (6 percent), Tamil (5 percent) and Bengali (3 percent), the report said.

PTI
Representative image: Pixabay/E1N7E
One out of every three Indians watches online video with average daily watch time being over an hour, according to a report by Google.

This year, India's online video viewing population is expected to grow to 500 million people from different regions, demographics and socio-economic backgrounds, it added.

About 37 percent of India's online video viewers come from rural areas, it said.

related news

The report titled 'Understanding India's online video viewer' is based on interviews of over 6,500 viewers. About 73 percent of them were between 15-34 years of age.

It noted that the average daily watch time was 67 minutes.

"Even new internet users who've had access for over a year are watching a daily average of 56 minutes...About four platforms are used regularly and another 3 occasionally," it added.

While most video viewing happens at home (79 percent), 'watching on the go' also appeared to be a strong trend (21 percent), according to the report.

"The '4Ps' of motivation for watching were pleasure (56 percent), Power (20 percent), Purpose (14 percent) and People (11 percent)," it said.

While entertainment continues to be a favourite, 43 percent of online video viewing occasions in India are learning based, it added.

First Published on Jun 4, 2020 09:30 pm

tags #Business #Google #India #online video viewers #Technology

