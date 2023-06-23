Immigration Central: Indians top those denied New Zealand entry; get €80,000, move to remote Irish island; pay €1 monthly rent in Sardinia

Almost a third of visitors denied entry into New Zealand are Indian passport holders. (Photo: Lucian Alexe via Unsplash)

Almost a third of visitors denied entry into New Zealand are Indian passport holders: Of the 664 foreign nationals denied entry on arrival in New Zealand between August 1, 2022, and June 10, 2023, 202 held Indian passports — that’s one-third of the total entry denials, according to Immigration New Zealand (INZ). Indians also accounted for a large number of those denied boarding while attempting to travel to New Zealand during the same period — 796 of the total 2,727 passengers who were not allowed to board the flight to New Zealand.

It may be noted that possessing a visa does not guarantee entry into a foreign country.

“The main reasons why people are refused entry include not being considered to be genuine temporary entrants and are likely to breach the conditions of their visa or fail to meet character requirements for entering New Zealand,” Richard Owen, general manager, INZ, said in a statement.

In 2022, Indians filed over 6 lakh Schengen visa applications, the third highest in the world, but also faced a steep rejection rate of 18 per cent. Estonia, Malta and Slovenia rejected the most number of Schengen visa applications from India, while Germany, Italy and Hungary accepted the most.

Travelling to the US? Apply for ESTA through Mobile app: All foreigners who can enter the country under the Visa Waiver Program (VWP) will now be able to apply for an Electronic System for Travel Authorization (ESTA) directly from their smartphones. The ESTA Mobile App is available for download on all Android and iOS devices in 24 languages.

ESTA is the main requirement for citizens of 40 countries who can enter the US under VWP. Those who do not hold a valid ESTA are not permitted entry to the US even if they meet the other requirements of the VWP.

Pay €1 rent in Sardinia: Located in the heart of Sardinia (Italy), the village of Ollolai is offering a rental fee of €1 per month for 10 selected newcomers. The incentive comes in the wake of a sharp decline in the population of Ollolai, the current population being a meagre 1,174.

This is not the first incentive offered to foreigners by the village. Previously, Ollolai had made international headlines after it said that it was selling houses that have been abandoned for €1 provided that the owners renovate them. Since then, the council of the village has sold a total of 13 homes.

Move to remote Irish island, get paid cash: The Irish government has announced its Our Living Islands policy, a 10-year initiative under which people could get paid more than €80,000 (roughly $86,400) to move to one of the country’s remote islands and join its offshore community full-time.

The Our Living Islands policy covers 23 smaller islands that are disconnected from the mainland altogether. Remote locations available to scheme participants include Arranmore off the coast of Donegal and Clare Island off the coast of County Mayo.

The incentive seems very tempting but it comes with very strict clauses:

1. The money is not for relocation purpose, it has to be used to restore run-down or vacant properties around an island of your choice.

2. The money can only be used for building work such as structural improvements, redecorating and installing insulation.

3. The property that you choose must have been built before 1993 and been vacant for a minimum of two years.

Towns in Spain offering incentives to move:

Ponga: A town and municipality in the province and autonomous community of Asturias (north-western Spain), Ponga is offering couples who want to settle there a grant of €3,000 and an additional €3,000 for every baby born in the town.

Rubia: Located in the historic region of Galicia (northern Spain), the town of Rubiá is supplementing new resident’s income by an extra €100-150 per month, just for living there.

A Xesta, Galicia: The hamlet of A Xesta is offering new residents rentals for as little as €100 per month if they settle there. Plots of land are also available just for €200, an incentive for people to build homes and live in this hamlet.

Griegos, Teruel: Situated between Madrid and Valencia, the village of Griegos is offering new residents the possibility of a job and three months free rent. After three months, the rent will be only €225 per month and will be reduced by €50 for every school-aged child that the couple have.

Switzerland and Italy offering money to move

Switzerland: Authorities in Albinen village in Valais are offering expats under 45 years of age 20,000 Swiss Francs (roughly USD 21,000) for moving, and 10,000 Swiss Francs (USD 10,000) for moving their children. The catch is that one has to live there for, at least, 10 years.

Italy: Struggling with a declining population and abandoned homes, Presicce-Acquarica, a municipality comprising the two towns of Presicce and Acquarica del Capo in Puglia region is offering up to €30,000 to those willing to relocate there. The maximum age for applicant is 40 years and should be ready to either start a business from scratch or participate in an existing business.