Tension headache causes, symptoms and cure: Decode the triggers and know how to avoid them

Causes of tension headaches: Some people with tension headaches might have issues with how their brain processes pain or be more sensitive to pain in general (Image: Canva)

Tension headaches are a common type of headache that can affect anyone, regardless of age or lifestyle. They are sometimes called stress headaches, muscle tension headaches, or psychogenic headaches, psychomyogenic headache, or muscle contraction headache, among others, but they all share the same cause - tension!

While the exact reason behind these kind of headaches is still to be fully understood, but experts believe that they are related to the activation of sensitive nerves in the muscles of the head and neck. These nerves may become irritated by stress, poor posture, eye strain, or other factors. When this happens, they send pain signals to the brain, resulting in a dull, squeezing pain that feels like a tight band around your head. You may also feel tenderness in your scalp, forehead, or temples.

These episodes are also usually accompanied with difficulty in maintaining focus, alongside feelings of irritability or fatigue. Notably, if you have these symptoms, it's less likely to be accompanied by nausea or vomiting.

While muscle tenderness and stress are linked to these headaches, they don't directly cause them. Some people with tension headaches might have issues with how their brain processes pain or be more sensitive to pain in general. Genes also contribute to the likelihood of experiencing tension headaches.

Here are a few potential causes of tension headaches:

Suffering from emotional or physical stress: Experiencing muscle tension, notably within the neck and shoulder regions, due to the burden of emotional and physical stress, may serve as an indicative signal of tension headaches.

Keeping a poor posture: A slouched posture while seated or standing for extended periods can exert strain on the muscles in the neck and head, potentially leading to the onset of tension headaches.

Long screen hours: Extended periods spent in front of a screen heighten the likelihood of experiencing tension headaches. Tasks that demand intensive visual focus, like prolonged screen usage or extended reading, can contribute to the emergence of tension headaches.

Lack of physical activity: A sedentary lifestyle serves as the root cause for numerous ailments, with tension headaches being among the list. Following a sedentary routine marked by restricted physical activity can lead to the development of muscle stiffness. This rise in tension within the muscles can subsequently elevate the risk of experiencing tension headaches.

Caffeine can be the cause: When you consume an excessive amount of caffeine or abruptly stop your caffeine intake, you could set the stage tension headaches.

Here are some effective precautionary measures to ward off tension headaches.

Manage stress: Start following relaxation techniques like deep breathing, meditation, and yoga into your routine. These are among the best preventive methods for stress management. Also try positive thinking, music therapy and biofeedback for relief.

Watch your posture: Make an effort to uphold proper posture. Pay attention to how you sit, stand, and work. If needed, make adjustments to your workspace to ensure it promotes ergonomic and supportive posture.

Cut down your screen exposure: Excessive screen usage can strain both your eyes and muscles. When you find yourself in front of a screen for extended periods, remember to incorporate frequent breaks. These pauses allow you to stretch and get rid of tension in your neck and shoulders.

Drink lots of water: Being inadequately hydrated can play a role in the emergence of tension headaches. Make sure you're properly hydrating yourself throughout the day. This helps to fend off dehydration.

Control your coffee intake: Take charge of how much caffeine you consume and avoid abrupt changes in your intake. This can shield you from caffeine-induced headaches, which have the potential to be associated with tension headaches.