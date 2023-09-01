Postpartum depression: Here's how to fight anxiety, crying spells and mood swings in new mothers

Postpartum mental illnesses: Its symptoms appear suddenly within the first four days, including restlessness, fearfulness, auditory or visual hallucinations, delusions and disorientation (Image: Canva)

The process of labour may end with delivering the baby for the family members of the mother. But, to her, it implies the impending feeling of emptiness, which may sometimes be accompanied by baby blues or postpartum psychiatric illnesses.

The prevalence of mental illness is increased in the three months following delivery. Risk factors include a history of psychiatric problems, poor socio-economic conditions and disturbances in marital life. It can also result from early pregnancy at a young age, C-section delivery, and complications in the infant's birth.

Puerperal blues, also called baby blues, often present as anxiety, mood changes, and crying spells. Insomnia may also be a common feature during such times. They are usually transient and last for four or five days after the delivery of the newborn. Postpartum depression differs from puerperal blues and can last four to six months after delivery or even after an abortion. It is attributed to changes in the hypothalamus and the pituitary (brain parts responsible for regulating hormones). Manifestations include reduced energy levels and appetite along with anti-social tendencies and severe irritability. Chances of recurrences are plausible in subsequent pregnancies.

In women with a past or a family history of psychiatric illness, postpartum psychosis or schizophrenia may be observed. Its symptoms appear suddenly within the first four days, including restlessness, fearfulness, auditory or visual hallucinations, delusions and disorientation.

If postpartum depression is ignored, it may lead to severe mood swings, low energy levels and mother's second-guessing themselves whether they can take care of the baby. It may also cause the woman to become unfocused and confused during daily tasks.

Here’s what you can do to manage postpartum psychiatric disorders:

Consider therapy: While they say that everyone needs therapy, it could especially be helpful for women suffering from baby blues or postpartum depression. Talking about your emotions in an uninhibited manner with someone who will make you feel heard can go a long way in treating this condition. Explaining the symptoms and carrying out activities the therapist recommends can help.

Take time out to rest: The entire gestation period, not just the delivery part, is no cakewalk. This physiological process tends to take a toll on the mother physically and emotionally. Once the infant is delivered, the mother must get ample time to rest and rejuvenate after nine long months of supporting the baby in her womb. Adequate rest as and when possible is advised.

Rediscover your hobbies: If your pregnancy was spent reading books on gestation, deciding what and what not to eat, ante-natal visits and ultra-sonograms, it is time to find the hobbies that made you happy, like painting, reading or crafts. Letting out your emotions through art, in any form, can aid in providing a vent. If you're one of those who consider self-care to be cathartic, it is time to get your face masks and cucumbers out for a new skincare regime.

Try a support group: Many support groups are cropping up, especially for new parents. These help in discussing issues that most mothers are struggling with. A sense of belonging and the feeling that you aren’t the only one going through baby blues can bring a positive outlook on the otherwise sullen mood.