Oral health tips: All about tooth sensitivity, flossing, gum health, bad breath remedies and more

Smile, they say, has its own language, and so does the state of your oral health. Keeping the mouth disease-free and healthy is essential for oral hygiene. Brushing and flossing is only the tip of the iceberg. More things must be done to keep the scary bacteria at bay.

Maintaining oral hygiene extends beyond the basic routines of brushing and flossing.

Remember that common issues such as dental caries, gingivitis, and halitosis must be promptly treated. These problems, including symptoms like bleeding gums, mouth sores, toothaches, and jaw swelling, can indicate more severe oral health concerns. Neglected infections in the oral cavity can spread harmful microorganisms throughout the body via the bloodstream. Additionally, underlying conditions like diabetes and osteoporosis can also give rise to oral health issues. In the long term, unchecked oral infections may contribute to developing cardiovascular disorders, pneumonia, and even premature births in pregnant individuals.

To ensure your teeth remain robust, your gums stay in great shape, and your overall health thrives, here's what you can do to maintain your oral and dental well-being:

Brush regularly: Brush your teeth at least twice daily with a soft-bristled brush, aiming at a 45-degree angle towards the gums. Ensure you brush all surfaces, including the gums and sides of your teeth, to remove bacteria and plaque effectively.

Tongue care: Remember your tongue is a susceptible area for bacterial buildup. Use a toothbrush or a tongue cleaner to maintain tongue hygiene. Doing so can enhance your sense of taste, combat bad breath, and improve its appearance.

Mouthwash matters: Include an antibacterial mouthwash into your routine to wash away bacteria, freshen your breath, reduce plaque buildup, combat gingivitis (gum inflammation), and even help mineralise your teeth, especially if it contains fluoride.

Regular dental check-ups: Don't shy away from those dental visits—schedule routine dental appointments to catch dental issues like cavities and gum diseases early. If you're prone to dental problems, consider more frequent visits.

Quit smoking: Smoking and tobacco use are major contributors to oral diseases and oral cancer. Consider gradually quitting these habits and opting for chewing gum as a replacement.

Cut down on junk food: Reducing the consumption of junk food is important for oral health. Sweets and candies, known to create an acidic environment that attracts bacteria, should be minimised in your daily diet. Bacteria thrive on the remnants of sugary foods and can harm tooth enamel, leading to dental decay. Furthermore, it's essential to be cautious about pasta sauces, as those high in sugar can also impact oral health. Foods like chips and sugary toffees can have similar effects.

Dietary additions: Calcium is crucial for maintaining strong teeth and can be obtained through foods like milk and cheese. Alongside, vitamin C-rich foods such as broccoli, chilli, and tomatoes should be included in your diet. Fruits like oranges, papayas, grapes, and pomegranates can also strengthen your gums and teeth.

Rinse after meals: After each meal, remember to rinse your mouth to prevent food particle accumulation, which can invite bacteria and lead to dental cavities.