International Yoga Day 2023: Cool but tough to perfect, here's how to tone your abs

Best yoga poses: Aerial yoga is widely regarded as an effective workout for your abdominal muscles, leading to an almost dramatic development of core strength (Image: Canva)

International Yoga Day 2023: Yoga has become a global phenomenon, with fitness enthusiasts exploring different styles and techniques. One of the most intriguing and adventurous forms of yoga is Aerial Yoga. It combines traditional yoga with acrobatic elements, using special hammocks, fabrics or slings to suspend yourself in mid-air. It's also known as aerial hammock or aerial fitness, and offers a fun and challenging way to improve your strength, flexibility and balance.

Also read | International Yoga Day 2023: All yoga poses help you stay fit, but only if you avoid injuries

Buckled securely at hip height above the yoga mat, aerial yoga allows you to explore a new form of exercise where you wrap yourself within the hammocks and easily glide through various postures.

Experts believe this yoga practice is a perfect blend of strength and flexibility, as bodies can dance effortlessly in mid-air. Needless to say, this yoga has its advantages.

Here are some of the benefits of aerial yoga:

Detoxification:

Aerial yoga facilitates detoxification of both the circulatory and lymphatic systems, which play a crucial role in fighting infections. Moreover, it helps cleanse the mind and body, promoting overall well-being. Experts claim that aerial yoga contributes to a reduced risk of cardiovascular diseases while fostering a sense of inner harmony.

Best yoga posture: By taking to the air, even if it's just a few feet from the ground, aerial yoga engages and challenges your core muscles (Image: Canva)

Stress reduction:

Combatting stress is one of the primary benefits of aerial yoga. It helps in rebuilding the emotional system and enhancing creative skills. It also provides an enjoyable twist for those who find regular poses and asanas a little monotonous — exercising while hanging from a hammock, especially when upside down, gives a new perspective in more ways than one. Swing it, we say.

Also read: 6 intriguing variations to yoga asanas to revive your fitness routine

Finding a balance:

Several yoga poses demand a combination of balance and flexibility, which can pose challenges for many. If you find yourself hesitant to explore yoga due to the complexity of traditional asanas, give aerial yoga a chance: it can be one of the best methods to help you balance by heightening your awareness of the centerline. It also engages the hamstrings, the muscles of the buttocks.

Abs time:

Looking for a fun and effective way to tone your abs? Look no further than aerial yoga. By taking to the air, even if it's just a few feet from the ground, this form of yoga engages and challenges your core muscles. Aerial yoga is widely regarded as an effective workout for your abdominal muscles, leading to an almost dramatic development of core strength.

Decompression:

Over time, the effects of gravity and aging can lead to joint compression. Hanging upside down and inverting while using the aerial hammock can help decompress the joints, thus relieving the hip and knee joints.

Precaution and care:

Aerial yoga can be fun, flexible and a fantastic way to work out. However, it's essential to be mindful of certain considerations while practicing this form of yoga. Remember to practice barefoot and wear loose cotton clothing for optimal comfort and freedom of movement. Yoga experts recommend a light meal before starting the activity. Most importantly, avoid applying lotion to your hands, as it may compromise your grip on the hammock. Lastly, make sure to inform your instructor about any underlying health conditions you may have. If you are uncomfortable, let your teacher know so they can help you improve your posture.