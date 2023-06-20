International Yoga Day 2023: 6 intriguing variations to yoga asanas to revive your fitness routine

While the global popularity of yoga has surged in the past decade, it has also given rise to a diverse range of modern forms that offer unique benefits (Image: Pixabay)

International Yoga Day 2023: How often do our well-intentioned exercise and fitness aspirations get lost in the humdrum of everyday life? Many of us need gentle nudges and timely reminders to stay committed to our health and wellness. If you've been procrastinating about your exercise and fitness routine, International Yoga Day is just the push you need to start taking care of your health. Let's explore some intriguing yoga variations that not only promote good health but also make your fitness journey interesting.

Also read | International Yoga Day: 10 life-changing yoga books you should read right now

Unleashing the power of Yoga:

Derived from the Sanskrit word 'yuj', meaning 'to join or unite,' yoga embodies the union of mind and soul, as well as the individual and universal consciousness. While the global popularity of yoga has surged in the past decade, it has also given rise to a diverse range of modern forms that offer unique benefits.

Let's look at 6 yoga asanas you can practice every day.

Paddleboard yoga

(Image: Pixabay)

This technique, also known as Stand-up Paddleboard Yoga, focuses on strengthening abdominal muscles and balance. By blending yoga with nature, it offers benefits such as neuromotor exercise, coordination, and enhanced cognition. Engaging muscles often overlooked in on-ground practice, balancing on a wobbly surface also cultivates mindfulness.

Also read | International Yoga Day: 11 asanas, from Couch to Scorpion poses, to herald that flexibility and good health

Prenatal yoga

(Image: Pixabay)

Celebrities like Kareena Kapoor Khan, Anushka Sharma, and Sania Mirza have embraced prenatal yoga during their pregnancies. This practice helps women relieve tension around the cervix, alleviate morning sickness, swelling in the ankles, and leg cramps. Asanas like Marjariasana (Cat Stretch) prevent stiffness and keep the spine flexible, while poses like Virabhadrasana (Warrior Pose) and Trikonasana (Triangle Pose) maintain mind-body balance.

Chair yoga

(Image: Canva)

Designed for people with compromised mobility or those who are unable to leave their workstations because of deadline pressures, chair yoga provides enhanced sleep quality and uplifts mood. Practicing chair cat-cow stretch, alternating between the cat and cow positions, and Urdhva Hastasana helps maintain upper body posture and relaxes the shoulders.

Aqua yoga

(Image: Pixabay)

Aqua yoga, also known as water yoga, adds diversity to yogic techniques and can be performed in swimming pools, large hot tubs, lakes, or ponds. Asanas, meditation, and pranayama are adapted based on water depth. People with osteoarthritis of the hips and knees benefit from reduced joint pressure in water, making this practice even more appealing.

Laughter yoga

(Image: Unsplash)

Laughter, they say, is the best medicine. Since the brain cannot differentiate between intentional and real laughter, this yoga takes advantage of this fact and provides physical and psychological benefits. When performed in groups, the effects are multiplied with voluntary turning into genuine laughs. Breathing techniques suggest that exhalation should be longer than inhalation, and laughing is one of the easiest ways to achieve that.

Hoop yoga

(Image: Pixabay)

Adding agility and a hoop to the mix, hoop yoga is one of the many fun ways to keep healthy. This exciting combination works to better one’s flexibility, and mind-body coordination. If you prefer not to use a mat, hoop yoga provides an exciting opportunity to dedicate a few hours each week to your fitness routine. You can even infuse hula hoop dancing with yoga positions for added enjoyment.