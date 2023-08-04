Home remedies to treat eczema: A good moisturiser, cold compress and coconut oil is your best bet

Cure for eczema: Eczema brings an intense urge to scratch the affected region. Avoid scratching the eczematous area, especially if you have long nails that can do more harm than good (Image: Canva)

Are you constantly feeling itchy all over? Do you notice dry lesions in the wake of your skin scratching session? Or do you have a family history of such symptoms? If yes, then you may be suffering from eczema, a skin condition that affects the moisture retention of the dermis.

Eczema, also called atopic eczema or dermatitis, describes inflammation of the dermis that results in dry and itchy skin. The term means ‘to boil out’, and “oozing out” is often seen in this condition. It affects the protective function of the skin and interrupts moisture retention.

In acute eczematous conditions, you might observe red, swollen plaques with poorly-defined edges and vesicles surrounding them that eventually dry to form crusts. Some cases may also exhibit scales. The affected area shows skin darkening, thickening, and scaly features for long-term conditions. Additionally, eczema may lead to bacterial infections, while hypersensitivity can cause skin lesions on the palms and soles.

The endogenous type may have asymmetrical distribution and well-set patterns. In contrast, the exogenous kind has linear or asymmetrical distribution and manifests due to contact with known allergens. The dermatologist may perform a patch test to confirm the diagnosis.

This dermatological disease often arises from an overactive immune system reacting to environmental irritants. Genetic factors can predispose individuals to eczema, and mental health influences its development. Stress, anxiety, and depression can exacerbate flare-ups. Additionally, cosmetic products, soaps, specific fabrics, and dry weather can contribute to the formation of dry lesions.

Here are some treatment options you can explore for your skin condition:

Moisturise: Atopic dermatitis is often associated with dry skin, making it susceptible to allergens. It is essential to keep the skin hydrated, and moisturiser must be applied to maintain the same. It is advised to use the moisturiser soon after a bath and as and when needed thereafter.

Keep fingernails short: Eczema brings an intense urge to scratch the affected region. Avoid scratching the eczematous area, especially if you have long nails that can do more harm than good. The transient relief is hardly worth the pain that will follow.

Cold compress: Using a soaked washcloth over the itchy skin can help provide symptomatic relief. One may use mild ice packs to achieve similar results. A cold compress may work for some time but must be combined with applying a moisturiser afterwards.

Prevent infections: As mentioned above, eczema may be complicated by the invasion of microorganisms. To avoid this, one may use aloe vera gels and coconut oil topically over dry and broken skin. They also serve as emollients and promote hydration, along with reducing inflammation.

Remove triggers: If you, along with your dermatologist, have identified the trigger causing flare-ups, it is best to actively eliminate it from your surroundings. In case a fabric is driving such conditions, a wardrobe change should be in order.

While home remedies may manage the symptoms, it is essential to consult the dermatologist and adhere to the prescription, including topical steroids and antibiotics.