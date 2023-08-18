Health benefits of basil seeds: Add it to your diet for daily dose of fibre, heart-healthy fats and proteins

How to use basil seeds: The healthy seeds can help slow down carbohydrate digestion, and therefore regulate blood sugar levels (Image: Canva)

Good seed, they say, makes a good crop. And when it comes to health and fitness, it holds true in the literal sense as well. Because diet and nutrition experts never tire of extolling the virtues of adding seeds to your daily diet for that added burst of nourishment. Add it to your meals, snacks or drinks for your daily dose of fibre, heart-healthy fats and plant-based proteins. Seeds have it all. And among the many kinds of seeds, there is one that stands out: Basil seeds.

Rooted in the age-old wisdom of Ayurveda, basil seeds, also known as sabja or tulsi seeds, are rich in fibre, omega-3 fatty acids, Vitamin C, and minerals, and are low in calories. Let’s understand why these seeds are important for your health and how you could include them in your diet:

Appetite control and weight management: Include basil seeds in your diet if you are looking at managing weight. The fibre content in them will help you control appetite and reduce calorie intake.

Looking for a simple recipe? Look no further: Combine 2 tablespoons of Basil seeds with 1 cup of your preferred plant-based milk. Add a drizzle of honey or maple syrup to it. Thoroughly mix and refrigerate overnight. This creamy and satisfying pudding is a wholesome snack that helps in curbing cravings.

Beat the heat: To combat the heat and offer a cooling sensation, Basil seeds can be enjoyed in beverages. Here's a refreshing drink to beat the heat: Mix 2 tablespoons of soaked Basil seeds with a glass of freshly-squeezed lemon juice, a touch of honey, a handful of fresh mint leaves, and chilled water.

Control and manage blood sugar: Basil seeds can help slow down carbohydrate digestion, and therefore regulate blood sugar levels. Make a delightful dessert by creating layers of Greek yoghurt, soaked basil seeds, chopped fruits and nuts, and a hint of cinnamon. Relish this blend of basil seed benefits alongside the protein and probiotics found in yogurt, making it an ideal selection for managing your blood sugar levels.

Fight free radicals, strengthen hair: Rich in antioxidants, basil seeds support healthy skin by fighting free radicals and help make hair stronger. Ditch the hair mask and opt for a smoothie instead. Blend 1 banana, a handful of spinach, a tablespoon of soaked Basil seeds, and coconut water. This blend of Basil seed antioxidants with fruits and greens will nourish your skin and hair.

Good for heart health: If salads are your thing, then try the recipe that involves mixing your preferred salad greens, tomatoes, cucumber slices, and a hint of soaked basil seeds. Give it a finishing touch with a drizzle of olive oil and a squeeze of lemon juice. The presence of Omega-3 fatty acids in basil seeds promotes heart-health by curbing inflammation and lowering the risk of heart-related concerns.

Improve gut health and digestion: The fibre in basil seeds supports digestion, fights constipation, and improves gut health. A quick recipe includes mixing soaked Basil seeds into a warm bowl of oats. Add sliced bananas (or any other fruit) a sprinkle of nut flakes, and a dash of honey. The fibre from both the oats and Basil seeds helps in digestion.

Savour several nutrients: Basil seeds are packed with essential nutrients like fibre, vitamins (A, K), and minerals (calcium, magnesium). One simple way to enjoy all the nutrients is by creating a nourishing breakfast bowl. Just mix some yoghurt, chopped fruits, a handful of nuts, and a tablespoon of soaked basil seeds.

Promote natural hydration: When soaked in water, basil seeds form a gel-like substance that helps keep you hydrated. Make an easy detox water by adding a teaspoon of soaked basil seeds, lemon slices, and a few mint leaves to a pitcher of water. Keep it in fridge overnight. Sip on this detox water throughout the day to stay hydrated and refreshed.