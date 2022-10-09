Fit to Lead | Shark Tank India judge Namita Thapar: 'I have tried to eliminate toxic people from my life'

Shark Tank India judge Namita Thapar, 45, executive director of Emcure Pharmaceuticals

Note to readers: Fit to Lead is a series of interviews with business leaders on their approach to fitness, leadership and navigating the new normal.

In her recently-released debut book The Dolphin and the Shark (Penguin Random House), the executive director of Emcure Pharmaceuticals and popular judge on Shark Tank India, Namita Thapar candidly confessed that she used to be an emotional eater. However, in recent years, Thapar, 45, has made health and fitness a priority. Edited excerpts from a conversation with Thapar:

When did you realise that being fit and healthy is an important part of life?

I used to be an emotional eater and had put on weight during high-stress periods, such as my Classes X and XII board exams, chartered accountant final exam, living in the US alone during my MBA, and, of course, my two pregnancies. Around 10 years ago, I decided to make health and fitness a priority and, since then, I have been leading a super-disciplined life. I work out six days a week, eat really healthy and also make sleep and self-care a priority.

What is your workout routine through the week?

I work out six days a week. I do a combination of dance aerobics, functional training, yoga and evening walks to stay fit. I am very particular about my diet. I eat mostly home-cooked simple Indian food, follow a gluten-free vegetarian diet and eat prior to 8 pm every night. Getting seven-eight hours of sleep is a must.

What is the toughest challenge of keeping up with your routine and how do you manage it?

The toughest part of keeping up with my routine is when I travel. It impacts my diet, sleep and workout schedule. I have started doing zoom sessions with my trainers even when I travel these days.

How did you manage to keep yourself fit during the lockdown?

Long walks — that was the only option.

Do you think being fit has also helped you be a better leader at work?

When you are fit, you have a better immune system and you are healthier, which keeps your mind focussed and razor-sharp at work. It increases your energy level tremendously and you can get a lot more done per day.

Do you have any fitness goals for yourself or some challenge you have set up for yourself?

Being mentally fit is equally important and meditation to me means living in the moment, in the present, not the past and the future. That is the goal and challenge I have set for myself, to truly live in the NOW with positivity and gratitude. It’s easier said than done!

What is your leadership style like?

My leadership style is like the title of my book — The Dolphin and the Shark. I try my best to strike a balance between empathy and aggression. I believe in three mantras — less is more, hire people smarter than you and focus on execution rigour. I try to practise the 3 Cs — courage, competence and compassion.

How much importance do you give to work life balance?

I have often said that people wear “I work long hours, I travel a lot” like a badge of honour and that is sheer stupidity. A balance is important to have a healthy personal life, which is as important as your professional life.

Lastly, how do you unwind and take care of your mental health?

Keeping a happy and positive mindset is the best way to live life. I relax through movies. I make sure to schedule time for self-care. Most importantly, I have tried to eliminate toxic people from my life and keep my circle small with authentic and loving people.