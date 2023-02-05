English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023

    PARTNERS

    • Tata AIA Life Insurance
    • Hafele
    • Motilal Oswal
    • SMC Global Securities Limited
    • SBI Life
    • DSP Mutual Fund
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsHealth & Fitness

    Evidence Is Mounting That Covid Is Bad for the Brain

    Several studies have linked infections with brain fog, trouble concentrating and memory lapses.

    Bloomberg
    February 05, 2023 / 10:31 PM IST
    There are various mechanisms scientists are studying to understand how Covid might cause brain damage, including infection in some brain cells, and an errant immune response that stays switched on after the infection is gone. (Representational image via Unsplash)

    There are various mechanisms scientists are studying to understand how Covid might cause brain damage, including infection in some brain cells, and an errant immune response that stays switched on after the infection is gone. (Representational image via Unsplash)

    (Bloomberg Opinion) -- The possibility that a Covid infection could damage your brain is terrifying. Scientists have established that long Covid often manifests itself with neurological changes — brain fog, memory problems, fatigue. And some researchers have found changes in the brain after even mild cases of the virus. Every time I go on Twitter I see another horrible personal anecdote, often reflecting changes in brain processing speed and an increase in confusion and errors.

    There’s also potentially a deep societal and economic cost. One Brookings Institution report estimated that perhaps 4 million Americans have been unable to work due to long Covid; some of these sufferers have blamed brain fog for ruining their ability to think. What will happen to human beings if our brainpower gets blunted?

    It’s enough to make you wonder: Even if I feel fine, is my brain really unscathed?

    The scientific paper that’s most often cited in media scare stories on brain damage and Covid came from the Wellcome Center for Integrative Neuroimaging and Oxford University. Researchers there made clever use of brain scans taken from 785 people before the pandemic. By bringing them back some months into the pandemic, the scientists could compare those who’d had Covid with those who hadn’t. All the brains showed small fluctuations, but on average, the previously infected showed a small decrease in the amount of grey matter, concentrated in the region that governs smell and memory.