Best time to have citrus fruits: Here's why you should start your day with a glass of lime water

Health benefits of citrus fruits: It is said that starting the day with a serving of citrus fruit is a good way to start the day (Image: Canva)

Nothing beats the taste of fresh, juicy citrus fruits like oranges, lemons, grapefruits and limes. They are not only delicious and full of amazing flavours, but also loaded with a long list of health benefits. They have essential nutrients and vitamins that can boost your immunity, digestion, skin and more. But do you know when is the best time to enjoy these fruits? The answer may surprise you!

In recent decades, multiple studies have examined the active properties of citrus fruits' secondary metabolites, like flavonoids, alkaloids, limonoids, and more. These compounds are crucial for human health as they possess beneficial effects such as antioxidative, anti-inflammatory, anti-cancer, cardiovascular protective, and neuroprotective properties.

Consider these key factors when determining the best time to enjoy these nutritious fruits:

Daybreak: If you haven't tried it yourself, you must have at least heard of the practice of starting the day with a glass of lime water. It is said that starting the day with a serving of citrus fruit is a good way to start the day. These fruits can lend a burst of energy as they are full of natural sugars and high vitamin C content. The vitamin C can also support the immune system and help your body absorb iron from breakfast foods.

Pre-workout routine: If you like to begin your workout with vibrant energy, incorporating citrus fruits into your pre-workout routine can prove beneficial. These fruits serve as an excellent source of energy due to their high carbohydrate content. Additionally, the vitamin C found in these fruits can help in shielding against exercise-induced oxidative stress. For best results, it's recommended to consume them at least 30 minutes to an hour before your fitness regime in order to prevent any potential discomfort during physical activity.

According to a research carried out at the Topsport Limburg High Performance Center in Sittard, The Netherlands, and published in the Journal of Sports Science and Medicine, it can enhance the exercise performance of trained athletes who regularly consume a certain citrus fruit (CF) extract. According to the study, CF extracts help improve breathing efficiency in the mitochondria, which could be the reason for the improved performance

After workout session: After an intense workout, when sweat pours down your brow, you may find yourself craving a snack. Opt for citrus fruits as they help replenish glycogen stores and deliver vital nutrients for post-exercise recovery. Experts recommend pairing citrus fruits with a source of protein, as they aid muscle repair and foster growth after workout.

During snack time: Studies suggest that if you experience hunger between meals, opting for citrus fruits as a snack can be a nutritious choice. Beyond their health benefits, the fibre content in citrus fruits can promote a sense of fullness and satisfaction, effectively curbing the temptation to indulge in less healthy options.

When to avoid Citrus fruits: Despite the fact that Citrus fruits are nutritious, they may trigger heartburn or indigestion for certain individuals. Also, for an uninterrupted night's sleep, it's advisable to allow your body ample time to process and digest these fruits before getting ready to rest. The most effective approach is to refrain from eating these fruits at nighttime.