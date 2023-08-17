Best oils for hair health: Stop hair loss, dandruff and itchy scalp with rosemary oil

Benefits of rosemary oil: This essential oil is the go-to solution for those dealing with hair health and scalp issues, since it stimulates hair growth, strengthens strands and is great for hair aesthetics (Image: Canva)

There's more to essential oils than just their scents. These oils, which come from plants like lavender, tea tree, eucalyptus, and rosemary, are good for our health and wellness, too. Rosemary oil, for instance, stands out in the pack since it is loaded with antioxidants that can reduce inflammation and increase memory.

Rosemary oil is also the go-to solution for those dealing with hair health and scalp issues, since it stimulates hair growth, strengthens strands and is great for hair aesthetics.

Let's take a look at the benefits of rosemary oil for hair health.

It improves circulation in the scalp and stimulates hair growth: One of the biggest benefits of rosemary oil is that it stimulates hair growth by enhancing blood circulation in the scalp. This improved blood circulation nurtures the hair follicles, and facilitates the delivery of essential nutrients and oxygen. The result is robust hair growth and health.

Promotes hair density by blocking DHT: Dihydrotestosterone (DHT) is a hormone that plays a vital role in hair thinning and loss. Rosemary oil is known to be a potential DHT blocker, an essential trait for hair loss prevention.

Prevents premature greying: Regular exposure to environmental stressors can contribute to greying of hair. The antioxidants present in rosemary oil act as a protective shield. Its anti-oxidative properties combat these stressors, preserving the natural colour of your hair.

Controls dandruff and removes itchiness: By integrating rosemary oil into your scalp care routine, you can also effectively manage dandruff-related issues. Its natural properties aid in fighting bacteria and fungi that contribute to dandruff formation. Additionally, the soothing effects of rosemary oil on the scalp can remove itchiness and flakiness, offering relief from discomfort.

Fights damage and strengthens hair: Using rosemary oil can contribute to the maintenance of strong, durable hair, promoting an overall improvement in hair quality. Rich in essential nutrients, rosemary oil nourishes and strengthens hair strands, rendering them more resilient to damage. This strength makes hair strands less susceptible to breakage and split ends.

Gives better texture and shine: Frequent application of rosemary oil has the potential to enhance hair texture and shine. The revitalising effects of rosemary oil can lead to a noticeable improvement in hair appearance, adding a healthy lustre to your mane.

Improves scalp health: A balanced and healthy scalp is essential for your hair growth. Rosemary oil helps in maintaining a calm and inflammation-free scalp. Regular use of rosemary oil can potentially contribute to overall scalp health and, consequently, improve the quality of your hair.

Patch test is important:

While embracing rosemary oil can result in healthier, more vibrant hair, the individual responses may differ. Therefore it is advised to do patch tests and seek professional advice before introducing these products.